PHL records fewer deaths in Jan-Oct 2023–PSA

Less than half a million Filipinos passed away in the January to October 2023 period, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The preliminary data showed 484,961 Filipinos died in the 10-month period representing a 14.2-percent contraction compared to the same period in 2022.

In October 2023, the preliminary PSA data showed there were only 6,345 Filipinos who died, lower than the 57,828 deaths recorded a year ago.

“The October 2023 data is still partial. The PSA is dependent on the reports from the LGUs [local government units] and a number of LGUs are yet to submit[or the data is still being processed]. So the number for October 2023 will still increase,” National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa told the BusinessMirror.

The highest number of deaths during the period was recorded in January at 60,699 while the lowest was posted in October.

Meanwhile, the top three causes of death during the 10-month period were ischaemic heart diseases, neoplasms, and cerebrovascular diseases, the same leading causes of death in the same period in 2022.

Between January and October of 2023, ischemic heart diseases were the leading cause of death with 91,936 cases or 19 percent of the total deaths in the country.

This was followed by neoplasms coming in second with 51,515 deaths or 10.6 percent of the total while cerebrovascular diseases were the third leading cause which accounted for 49,002 recorded cases or 10.1 percent from January to October 2023.

The PSA data also said among regions, Calabarzon recorded the highest number of registered deaths from January to October 2023 at 75,321 or 15.5 percent of the country’s total.

Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR) registered 56,935 deaths from January to October 2023, or a 13.6-percent decrease from the 65,886 registered in the same period in 2022.

Quezon City recorded the highest number of registered deaths in the NCR from January to October 2023 at 11,678 or 20.5 percent of the total in the region.

The province of Cavite recorded the highest number of registered deaths among provinces from January to October 2023 at 19,340 or 4 percent of the total deaths in the country.

The data also showed that this was followed by Bulacan with 17,906 deaths or a 3.7 percent share and Pangasinan with 17,561 or 3.6 percent of the total.