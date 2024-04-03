PHL, Japan vows to address decarbonization challenges

TOKYO and Manila vowed to address challenges and come up with solutions to advance efforts for decarbonization.

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced last Monday that a Japanese mission led by Maeda Tadashi, Special Advisor to the Cabinet, together with the officials of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Japanese private sector executives held a meeting with Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla.

According to the agency, both countries acknowledged the importance of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Japan-Philippines High-Level Coordination Dialogue as a framework under which the Japanese public and private sectors and the Philippine government, would develop specific projects and encourage the private sectors to participate.

These include the utilization of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a transition fuel, renewable energy development, building resilient energy infrastructure and introduction of technologies that will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The Philippines is the third partner country, after Viet Nam and Indonesia, to have agreed to establish a framework for holding local discussions between the Japanese public and private sectors, including Japanese companies, and the local government, since the launch of the AZEC framework at the Ministerial Meeting in March 2023.

Projects will be developed through the AZEC Japan-Philippines Project Development Platform which seeks collaborative projects based on the Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) signed between JBIC and power firms such as the Aboitiz Power Corp., Metro Pacific Investment Corp. and San Miguel Corp.

The DOE added that the Philippines will closely work with Japan to contribute to decarbonization in Asia through policy harmonization and support, together with other AZEC partner countries.

Just last month, these power firms forged a deal to launch an integrated LNG facility in Batangas to help boost energy security. The deal is valued at $3.3 billion.