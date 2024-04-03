PAL: Chunk of 2024 capex allotted for improving fleet

Legacy carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is spending $450 million in capital expenditures (capex) this year with a significant portion earmarked for aircraft investments.

During the press launch of its new route, PAL CFO Anna Bengzon outlined the airline’s strategic financial approach, noting the airline’s commitment to enhancing its fleet and passenger experience.

“Our capex for 2024 is approximately $450 million and about 80 percent of that is going to aircraft, which includes refurbishment, maintenance upgrade, and delivery payments,” she said.

Another portion of the capital outlays will be used for the “digitalization” efforts of the airline, Bengzon added.

To fund the allotted capex, she said the company is now in talks with local and foreign financial institutions as well as aircraft leasing companies. Bulk or between “generally 60 percent…(to)…70 percent” of the capex will be funded by debt.

Manila-Seattle route

The flag carrier on Tuesday also announced the launch of its newest route: Manila-Seattle.

The thrice-weekly non-stop flights will start on October 2, making PAL the first carrier to link the Philippines and the US Pacific Northwest region with direct flights.

According to PAL President Stanley K. Ng, the new flights aim to “stimulate business and leisure travel of US residents to the Philippines” as well as serve the overseas Filipino market.

“We have been looking into Seattle even before the pandemic,” he said. “Our Manila-Seattle-Manila flights give us a valuable opportunity to promote our beautiful island country as a flourishing tourist and business destination for American travelers. We also look forward to serving Filipinos who hope to reunite with family members or experience new travel adventures in the vibrant US Pacific Northwest.”

Washington state is home to the United States’ fourth-largest Filipino population. Seattle is also a high-tech business hub and thriving port city.

Ng said PAL will leverage its existing code share agreements with US carriers to further extend the network to other American cities, including Chicago, Houston, and Las Vegas.

The flights also provide connectivity via Manila to PAL’s extensive domestic and regional international network, including cities such as Cebu, Davao, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur.

Furthermore, the Seattle flights will add up to 60 tons of cargo capacity every week that will further contribute to increased trade and economic activity between the US and Asia.

Seattle is PAL’s eighth destination in North America. The Philippine carrier already operates 46 weekly flights to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, New York, Toronto, Honolulu and Guam.

PAL will utilize a Boeing 777 for the route. This plane is slated for delivery “this summer.”

PAL saw its profits soaring by 92 percent to P21 billion in 2023 from P11 billion the year prior due to increased operational activity and a resurgence in passenger traffic, both domestically and internationally.

The flagship carrier recorded a 27-percent increase in revenues to P181 billion from P139 billion, as its passenger service revenues surged by 37 percent to P160 billion from P114 billion, while also recording contributions from its cargo and ancillary units.

PAL’s operating income surged by 69 percent to P28 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization jumped by 43 percent to P43 billion.