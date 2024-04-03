NG 2023 disbursements rise to ₱5.3T on infra, debt: DBM

THE national government disbursements increased to a total of P5.336 trillion last year due to higher infrastructure and other capital outlays, interest payments, personnel services expenditures and maintenance and other operating expenses.

The latest report from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) showed that disbursements in 2023 rose by 3.4 percent or P176.6 billion year-on-year (YoY) from P5.159 trillion.

“The growth of disbursements was, however, moderated by the decrease in transfers to LGUs owing mainly to their lower National Tax Allotment [NTA] shares,” the DBM noted in its report.

Infrastructure and other capital outlays also increased by 18.7 percent or P189.3 billion due to the higher spending performance of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) amid its higher target disbursement rate for its current year budget, the DBM noted.

Constant monitoring of project accomplishments as well as expedited processing and payment of accounts payables also accounted for DPWH’s spending growth, the DBM added.

Higher infrastructure spending for 2023 was also due to the direct payments worth P71.1 billion, up by 66.36 percent or P28.6 billion, made by foreign creditors for the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) foreign-assisted infrastructure projects such as the South Commuter Railway Project, Malolos-Clark Railway Project, North-South Commuter Railway Project, and Metro Manila Subway Project.

Interest payments also grew by 25 percent to P628.3 billion on account of the higher Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR); coupon payments for Global Bonds, retail treasury bonds issued in 2021 and 2022, and for the additional issuances of fixed rate treasury/benchmark bonds; foreign exchange fluctuations; and higher interest rates.

Interest for new loan availments from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and Japan Internation Cooperation Agency (Jica) also accounted for higher interest payments.

Personnel services expenditures and maintenance spending were 4.2 percent and 4.3 percent higher than the P1.380 trillion and P879.1 billion, respectively.

Specifically, the DBM said the personnel services were higher due to the implementation of the fourth tranche of the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) V and the filling-up of unfilled positions, as well as the release of retirement and terminal leave benefits in various agencies.

Meanwhile, maintenance spending increased YoY due to the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (Pheba) and Medical Assistance for Indigent Program (MAIP) of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Rice Financial Assistance (RFAA) of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Furthermore, the combined allotment and capital transfers to LGUs in 2023 went down by 16.1 percent to P926.1 billion from P1.103 trillion due to the lower NTA shares and Special Shares of LGUs in the Proceeds of National Taxes (SSLPNT) of LGUs, and Local Government Support Fund-Financial Assistance to LGUs.

Lower subsidy releases to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) resulted in a decline in subsidy by 18.4 percent, to P163.5 billion from P200.4 billion.

Among the DBM’s spending priorities under the FY 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) are to ensure food security, reduce transport and logistics costs, reduce energy costs, improve health, and address learning losses, among others.

The national budget for 2024 stood at P5.768 trillion, 9.5 percent higher than the P5.268-trillion budget for the previous year.

According to the DBM, national government disbursements are targeted to reach at least P5.630 trillion this year, equivalent to 20.6 percent of the GDP.

“Of which, total infrastructure disbursements are projected at 5.2 percent of GDP, in line with the medium-term target of between 5.0 and 6.0 percent,” it added.