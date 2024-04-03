NCR water supply will be enough, for now

WATER supply in Metro Manila is expected to remain sufficient in the coming weeks amid the growing list of parched areas due to El Niño, according to Task Force El Niño (TEF).

Task Force El Niño spokesperson Jose “Joey” M. Villarama II noted the water level in Angat Dam, which is one of the main sources of water supply of NCR, remains high.

Nonetheless, the concurrent Presidential Communication Office (PCO) Assistant Secretary said contingency measures are already in place to prevent possible water shortage in Metro Manila including 69 stand-by deep wells in Rizal, which can augment the supplies of water concessionaires if necessary.

“I believe the [water] level is at 198 meters. The critical level is 180 [meters]. So it has not reached the critical level,” Villarama told reporters in an interview. The anticipated rains in Luzon in the coming weeks will also help in replenishing the water supply of Angat Dam, he said.

“We expect even if there is only low rainfall, it will maintain the water level in Angat Dam so it will not dip to critical level,” Villarama said.

He said the water levels in Angat Dam usually drop by 30 centimetres per day during the summer season.

Contingency measures

As part of the contigency, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) is implementing pressure management during off peak hours from 10 am to 4 am to minimize water wastage, Villarama said.

He also urged the public to implement water conservation measures as deferring the cleaning of swimming pools, shutting off water valves during off peak hours, not using a shower when taking a bath, and even deferring flushing toilets.

“Because sometimes, when you urinate, the smell is not that pungent and others may be able to use it before it will be flushed,” Villarama said.

NG intervention

The TEF spokesperson made the pronouncements after Zamboanga City declared a state of calamity due to drought caused by El Niño.

Cebu City also placed 28 of its villages, which are suffering from dry spell, under a state of calamity.

Villarama said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) will deploy stationary or static water tanks in areas with water shortages.

“The immediate intervention is [water] tanks will be deployed to provide water to the [affected] households,” he added.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) earlier said the impact of El Niño is expected to escalate this month, putting 48 provinces under drought status and 24 others under dry spell conditions.