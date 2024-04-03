Meralco beats Terrafirma behind Quinto’s superb game

BONG QUINTO rescued Meralco just in time to defeat Terrafirma, 86-83, on Wednesday in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Quinto, who piled up 16 of his 18 points in second half, delivered six of Meralco’s last seven points in crunch time to help the Bolts improve their win-loss record to 3-3 that gave them back-to-back wins after routing Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

Terrafirma, which led in most part of the game, fell to third loss in six games.

Norbert Torres added 15 points while Raymond Almazan had 14 points in Meralco’s newly-found offense after a 1-3 start. Chris Newsome contributed just seven points but got seven rebounds and seven assists also for the Bolts.

Quinto hit a triple in the last two-minute mark for an 82-81 lead and Terrafirma couldn’t regain the advantage from thereon.

Rookie Stephen Holt posted 20 points while Juami Tiongson got a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Dyip but couldn’t keep their lead up to the final buzzer.

Meanwhile, Magnolia’s Calvin Abueva was slapped with a one game suspension plus a P20,000 fine by the office of the commissioner for his obsence gesture to a fan against Barangay Ginebra last Sunday.

