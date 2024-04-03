Manufacturing sector’s PPI shrinks to 4-month low

PRODUCER prices of food manufacturers slowed to a four-month low, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Data showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) of the manufacturing sector contracted 1.2 percent in February 2024. This was a steeper decline compared to the contraction of 1.1 percent in January 2024 and the increase of 3.9 percent in February 2023.

For food manufacturing, the PPI slowed to 0.5 percent, the slowest since the 0.2 percent posted in October 2023. PSA data showed the PPI for food manufacturing grew 0.9 percent in January 2024 and 6.5 percent in February 2023.

“The deceleration in the annual growth rate of the PPI for manufacture of food products in February 2024 was primarily attributed to the decrease in the annual growth rate of manufacture of prepared animal feeds industry group at 2.3 percent during the period, from 0.3 percent annual increase in the previous month,” PSA said.

The data also showed the annual decrease of PPI for the manufacture of food products during the month were manufacture of dairy products with 0.1 percent annual decline in February 2024, from an annual increase of 0.9 percent in the previous month.

The processing and preserving of fish, crustaceans and mollusks posted a faster annual drop of 3.0 percent during the month from 1.5 percent in January 2024.

The data also showed the manufacture of other food products and the manufacture of grain mill products, starches and starch products recorded the fastest increases in PPI in February 2024.

The PSA said the manufacture of other food products and the manufacture of grain mill products, starches and starch products posted a PPI growth of 1.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

On overall PPI, the PSA traced the slowdown to the easing annual growth rate of manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products industry division — at 1.2 percent in February 2024 from 1.8 percent in January 2024.

The manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products contributed 46.6 percent to the downtrend in the annual rate of the PPI for manufacturing in February 2024.

Among the 22 industry divisions for manufacturing, the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products industry division has the second highest weight in the computation of PPI.

The PSA said the Producer Price is the unit price (ex-plant) of a product or commodity as it leaves the establishment of the producer. It includes any indirect tax paid by the producer less any subsidies on the products received by the producer.

PSA explained that the PPI measures the average change over time in the prices of products or commodities.

These commodities are produced by domestic manufactures and sold at factory gate prices to wholesalers and/or other consumers in the domestic market relative to a base period.

Image credits: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com





