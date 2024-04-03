Leases boost CREIT 2023 income

Citicore Energy REIT Corp. (CREIT) on Monday said its income last year rose 12 percent to P1.39 billion from the previous year’s P1.25 billion on higher rental earnings of its properties.

The company said its revenues rose 31 percent to P1.79 billion from the previous year’s P1.37 billion, on a strong guaranteed base lease, augmented by the new properties it acquired last year.

“The higher income we generated as a renewable energy REIT [real estate investment trust] allows us to continuously increase value to our shareholders by declaring dividends beyond the mandated 90 percent of distributable income,” CREIT President and CEO Oliver Tan said.

CREIT completed its second year as a full-fledged REIT, generating resilient lease revenues, compared with purely electricity sales at the onset of its operations.

Last year the company’s landholdings added seven parcels of land totaling 5.12 million square meters of value accretive assets. The company’s unique green asset portfolio grew 4.3 times since its initial public offering in 2022.

The company declared a full year 2023 total dividend of P0.199 per share, compared with P0.183 the prior year. This translates to a 7.8-percent dividend yield based on the December 29, 2023 closing price of P2.56 per share.

For the second straight year, CREIT paid out 106 percent of its distributable income, derived from the guaranteed and variable leases, well-above the required 90 percent as stated in the REIT Law.

Late last month, SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) acquired a 28.79-percent interest in the company for P5 billion. The sponsor, Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC), will continue to be the single largest stakeholder in CREIT with a 32.88-percent effective ownership post-transaction.

“We believe SMIC’s investment is a vote of confidence in CREIT’s prospects and CREC’s business model. As a trusted partner, we remain committed to further build on our green asset portfolio, anchored on CREC’s plan to pursue its 5GW growth pipeline in the next five years,” Tan said.

Proceeds from the sale will contribute to the further development of CREC’s 1,583-megawatt ready-to-build or under construction solar power projects across 8 site locations nationwide as of end-2023. This was in line with its goal of contributing approximately 1 gigawatts of solar energy capacity per year as part of its five-year pipeline rollout roadmap.

This expansion is likewise expected to fuel the growth of CREIT’s property assets, being CREC’s primary landlord.