LandBank sold ₱438M worth of RTB 30

THE Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) announced it has sold close to half a billion or P438-million worth of Retail Treasury Bonds Tranche 30 (RTB-30) investments through its online channels.

In a statement it issued last Tuesday, the state-run lender said its sale of the concluded RTB-30 issuance of the national government is “almost three fold” of what it sold in the previous RTB-29 offering.

The state raised a total of P584.86 billion from the 10-day-long sale of RTB-30 last February. The amount borrowed from the domestic market is higher than its target of raising P400 billion in RTBs (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/26/more-than-%e2%82%b1500b-raised-by-ng-via-tender-of-rtbs/ )

The LandBank said it sold and contributed almost 30 percent of the total sales as lead issue manager. It added that its online sales represent “two-thirds” of the total RTB-30 online sales worth P664 million.

The bonds were sold through the LandBank Mobile Banking App and the mobile banking app of subsidiary the Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank).

The state-run bank also sold the RTB-30 through the web-based payment channel LandBank Link.BizPortal, via the online ordering facility of the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

“The significant increase in online placements for RTB-30 reflects the growing confidence of retail investors in using our digital solutions,” LandBank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz was quoted as saying in the statement.

The RTBs have a tenor of five years and a gross interest rate of 6.25 percent per annum with quarterly coupons payable until their maturity in 2029. The RTBs are set to mature on February 28, 2029, five years after the issue date.

RTBs are “fixed-income securities that pay a fixed interest rate per annum over a specified period of time with a promise to return the principal at the end of the term,” according to the Treasury.

The 30th tranche of the RTBs (RTB 30) was made available for as low as P5,000 through the traditional over-the-counter placement in bank branches and through digital channels, such as the mobile banking applications of Bonds.PH.

The proceeds of the issuance will be used for enhancing the country’s infrastructure, strengthening the agriculture and other essential sectors, and improving the healthcare system, among other national development priorities.