HSBC rolls out debt fund for digi-firms

EXECUTIVES of HSBC Holdings Plc are urging Philippine-based digital businesses looking to expand to other parts of Southeast Asia to tap the $1-billion Asean Growth Fund (AGF) launched by the London-headquartered lender days ago.

“Like so many other internationally-minded businesses, we are excited about Asean’s booming digital economy,” said Amanda Murphy, head of HSBC’s commercial banking for South and Southeast Asia.

According to Murphy, HSBC considers the launch of the AGF as timely as the lender expects the digital economy of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) region to post a compounded annual growth of 16 percent by 2030.

This means, HSBC said, the digital economy of the region can grow to $600 billion by 2030 from an estimated $218 billion industry.

“With a working population that is digitally native, increasing in size, and poised to consume more goods and services–especially on e-commerce–Asean has so much potential for growth,” Murphy said.

HSBC said through the debt fund, the region’s digital platform players “achieve economies of scale, grow their asset portfolios and advance along the corporate lifecycle.”

New-economy firms

THE AGF will also support new-economy names, more established corporates and non-bank financial institutions across the region, according to HSBC.

This will be done by assessing operating metrics tied to their cashflow-generative asset portfolio, rather than relying solely on traditional financial metrics.

A Bangkok Post report quoted Krisda Phatchareon, head of wholesale banking at HSBC Thailand, as saying that “the assessment and approval of loans from this fund will shift focus from profit and loss and debt-to-equity ratio.” (See https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/general/2766488/hsbc-rolls-out-regional-digital-loans )

“HSBC has a proud history and strong heritage in Asean, including the Philippines, where we have been supporting entrepreneurs and scaling up of businesses, for close to 150 years,” said Mimi Concha who heads the lender’s wholesale banking business in the Philippines.

“The introduction of our latest offerings allows us to better support and open up a world of opportunity to new-economy companies in the Philippines, whether they are start-ups or scale-ups, and as they expand across the region and advance along the corporate lifecycle,” Concha added.

The Bangkok Post reported that the AGF would lend between $25 million and $100 million per customer who seeks to expand operations or to use as working capital.

Asean markets

IN the Philippines, HSBC said its recent study showed more than two thirds of businesses in the Philippines plan to invest more in markets in Asean. The survey, based on the responses of financial decision-makers in the region’s six biggest economies, also showed 61 percent of Philippine businesses are adding to their investments outside of Asean.

HSBC said the expansion into new Asean markets also ranks as the top priority for businesses in the Philippines, ahead of improving customer experience. The data showed that 85 percent of these businesses expect intra-Asean trade to increase in 2024, with 38 percent expecting an increase of greater than 30 percent.

“With Filipino firms targeting to expand outside the country, HSBC Philippines is best positioned to support our clients in such growth aspirations. HSBC’s international network will provide seamless connection to business opportunities within and beyond the Asean region,” Concha said.

HSBC also said the survey showed macroeconomic uncertainty and the rapidly shifting regulatory were among the top concerns of Philippines businesses looking to expand abroad.

The survey also found that uncertainties in the policy landscape was included in the top barriers for businesses in the Philippines. HSBC said this underlined the importance of advice and support from a banking partner.