Government activates protocols to ensure safety of Pinoys in Taiwan–DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that no Filipinos were hurt by the strong temblor that jolted Taiwan on Wednesday morning.

Citing initial reports from the Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in Taiwan, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac said the estimated 159,000 Filipinos in Taiwan remain safe.

“Thus far, there is no reported injuries or fatalities from our OFW [overseas Filipino workers]. We are praying very hard that it stays that way,” Cacdac said in a television interview last Wednesday.

He said they also have yet to receive any report of Filipinos trapped in damaged buildings in Taiwan.

“We are also in coordination with [Taiwanese] authorities on the ground to monitor those they have saved in their ongoing rescue efforts,” Cacdac said.

DMW and Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), which serves as the country’s de facto embassy in Taiwan, are checking on the status and needs of Filipinos in Taiwan.

“The DMW’s three Migrant Workers Offices [MWOs] in Taiwan immediately activated protocols with Filipino communities, leaders, relevant Taiwan government agencies as well as employers and trade associations to ascertain the safety and status of Taiwan-based OFWs,” the DMW said in an advisory.

“The Taiwan MWOs are prepared to provide immediate assistance to affected OFWs as necessary,” it added.

DMW said it established a help desk for family members of Taiwan-based OFWs, who want to find out the condition of their loved ones.

It noted they can seek the aid of the help desk via the following contact details: 8522-3663, 8376-6352, 8426-0833, 8293-9155, 8252-1972; Mobile No: +63 919 067 3975; and email: repat@dmw.gov.ph.For Filipinos in Taiwan, they may contact the help desk via the following numbers: (Taipei) +886 932-218-057, (Kaohshiung) +886 988-976-596, and (Taichung) +886 966-537-732.

Cacdac said there are 150,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) and 9,000 non-OFWs in Taiwan.

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and leaving seven people dead.

Its Central Weather Administration reported that the earthquake occurred at 7:58 am. The quake’s epicenter is some 25 kilometers southeast of Hualien County, where over 1,400 OFWs reside.

The quake damaged multiple buildings and prompted Japan and the Philippines to issue tsunami warnings.

Phivolcs advisory

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) issued Tsunami Information No. 1 at exactly 7:58 a.m. on April 3, which indicated that preliminary earthquake parameters will reach a depth of 19 kilometers with a magnitude of 7.5.

“Based on Tsunami wave models and early tide gauge records of the tsunami in the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, coastal areas in the Philippines fronting the Pacific Ocean are expected to experience high tsunami waves,” it read.

“It is forecasted that the first tsunami waves will arrive between 8:33 a.m. to 10:33 a.m. It may not be the largest and these waves may continue for hours,” it added.

Nearly three hours later, the agency canceled its tsunami warning for all coastal communities in the provinces of Batanes Group of Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Isabela.

The canceled advisory also recommended the immediate evacuation in the coastal areas which was based on the initial evaluation of the major earthquake that occurred in Taiwan at exactly 7:58 a.m.

“Based on available data of our sea level and monitoring stations facing the epicenter area, no significant sea level disturbances have been recorded since 7:58 a.m. up until this cancellation,” Phivolcs said in its Tsunami Information No. 2 issued at 10:33 a.m. on Wednesday.

“With this, any effects due to tsunami warning have largely passed and therefore DOST-Phivolcs has now canceled all Tsunami Warnings issued for this event,” it added.

With a report from AP

Image credits: TVBS via AP





