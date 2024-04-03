Gadon: Extending terms of lawmakers, local execs will cut costs of elections

OFFICE of the Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation Lorenzo Gadon is pushing for amendments of the political provisions of the 1987 Constitution to extend the terms of lawmakers and local officials.

In a letter addressed to the House of Representatives (HOR) and the Senate, Gadon proposed prolonging the terms of members of the House of Representatives, Governors, Vice Governors, Board Members, Mayors, Vice Mayors, and Councilors to six years.

He said the initiative will allow the government to cut costs by reducing the number of elections and enhance governance continuity.

“The extended term should take effect in the 2028 national elections, ensuring the local officials who have served the present three consecutive terms cannot run 2028 but may do so subsequent national elections,” Gadon said.

Also part of his recommendations is to increase the number of senators from 24 to 48, and changing the country’s presidential form of government to parliamentary.

In Gadon’s proposed parliamentary government, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House will serve as prime ministers, while the President will still be the “Head of State, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.”

The President and Vice President should also be elected as a single team, according to Gadon.

Economic provisions

As for the economic provision of the Constitution, Gadon called for nationalizing public utilities like power and energy, and the government providing fair compensation to the affected firms.

He also wants to repeal Republic Act No. 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira).

Gadon called for political reforms as both houses of Congress are seeking to amend the Constitution.

“Charter change is a rare opportunity that demands meaningful changes benefiting our nation and future generations. Let us seize this moment to enact comprehensive reforms,” he said.

He stressed President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has no hand in his proposed reforms.

The HOR and the Senate, however, earlier stressed they will only amend the economic provisions of the Constitution and leave its political provisions untouched.