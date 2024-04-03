First national alliance of waste workers formed

Garbage collectors nationwide banded together to create the country’s first waste workers’ alliance to ensure their rights are not tossed out like the refuse they collect in Philippine streets.

The country’s waste workers and waste pickers from diverse regions across the Philippines recently formed the Philippine Waste Workers Alliance (PNWWA)— the first-ever national alliance of such kind in the country— as a unified front to advocate for their demands and their rights.

Aloja Santos, president of Dumaguete Women Waste Workers Association and founding president of the newly formed alliance, said the organization would lobby for the adoption of a magna carta for waste workers embodying their demands and aspirations.

“If there is one thing we must accomplish, it is having a law that is grounded on our realities and responsive to our needs,” she said.

“We must be given social benefits and protection because we provide essential services to society. We are as deserving of such benefits and protection as any other worker. Perhaps even more so. Without us, society will not function efficiently. People just need to recognize our contributions to see that,” she added.

The delegates, coming from Manila to Siquijor and representing over 1,000 waste workers and waste pickers from across the country, said they have similar and resounding aspirations and experienced a marginalization and discrimination in their line of work.

For Wilhelmina Magdaluyo, President of the Malabon-Navotas Waste Workers Association (MaNaWWA), benefits due to waste workers should not be subject to the whims of local politicians.

“Many of our peers have been removed from work when there is a change of leadership after an election, despite doing hard work for more than 10 or 20 years. We need to ensure that every waste worker in the country gets the same protection,” she said.

As a first step, the delegates formulated 10 demands which will be embodied in a draft magna carta that they plan to submit to the Senate. These are enforcement of labor standards, hazard pay, health insurance and services access to health, humane and safe working conditions, job safety, just compensation, meaning participation in policy spaces, right to organize, social benefits and protection and training.

‘Invaluable aid’

Mother Earth Foundation (MEF) Chairperson Sonia Mendoza lauded the waste workers for organizing themselves.

“Despite being praised as environmental heroes for their contributions to society, waste workers face numerous challenges. Being an organized group provides them advantages such as collective bargaining power, better sectoral representation and recognition, and access to capacity training,” she said.

“MEF’s Zero Waste City models would not be successful without the hard work, commitment, and dedication of waste workers. Yet the invaluable help of these unsung heroes in our Zero Waste work is often ignored and not given importance, especially by the government. The significant strides that the Zero Waste movement has achieved would not have been possible in the Philippines and around the world without waste workers,” Mendoza added.

Various estimates place the number of waste workers and waste pickers in the Philippines at over 100,000 under the informal waste sector, but waste worker groups and their partner nongovernment organizations believe this is a gross underestimation.

Waste workers and waste pickers often work in open dumpsites and wander around cities collecting trash on-foot or with carts, thus their numbers are mostly unrecorded. And while considered essential workers, waste workers are underpaid and overworked, with only 4,000 (.04 percent) waste workers nationwide reported to receive annual wages at around P250,000 in materials recovery, waste collection, and waste treatment and disposal.

“We call on the government to ensure a just transition for informal workers in the waste sector by once and for all listening to their voices and immediately acting on improving their working and living conditions. The waste workers and waste pickers are not asking for far too much. All they are demanding is that they be accorded their fundamental rights as Filipinos, and as workers whose contributions greatly benefit society,” said Sherma Benosa, lead of the Just Transition work of GAIA Asia Pacific.

“They are not only the backbone of efficient resource and waste management, they also play a central role in climate change mitigation. If we are to succeed in our fight against plastic pollution and climate change, we need to support our frontliners—the waste workers and waste pickers,” she added.

The initial members of the alliance are the San Jose Sico Landfill Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Dumaguete Women Waste Workers Association, Women Waste Warriors of Manila, Calapan City Association of Palero’s Inc., MaNaWWA, Siquijor Waste Workers Association, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig Waste Workers, City of San Fernando Pampanga Waste Workers, Brgy. 33 Peñaranda Eco Negosyo Association Legazpi City Waste Workers, and Tagumpay 83Zero Waste Association of Manila.