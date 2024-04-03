First Gen to raise generation capacity via new RE projects

First Gen Corp. has lined up new renewable energy (RE) projects to increase its target renewables capacity to 9 gigawatts (GW) or 9,000 megawatts (MW) from the current 1.5 GW by 2030.

The Lopez-led firm First Gen said Monday it is aiming to grow its total power generation capacity to 13 GW in the next six years, of which 7.5 GW will come from new RE projects.

The company said the expansion program is its way of supporting the government’s goal of increasing the share of RE in the country’s power mix to 35 percent by year 2030.

The new RE projects will be put up in areas near its existing RE projects in Nueva Ecija. The company has already identified several areas around its hydroelectric power plant complex in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija, which it considers potential sites for developing solar and wind farms, as well as a battery energy storage system (BESS).

The planned RE projects will complement First Gen’s 132 MW Pantabangan-Masiway hydroelectric power plant and its newly acquired 165-MW Casecnan hydroelectric power plant.

First Gen Vice President Ricky Carandang said the identified sites under consideration in Pantabangan for new wind projects satisfy several criteria. These include acceptable wind speeds and proximity to transmission line substations. For solar farms, he said there should be high irradiance and a flat terrain, aside from proximity to transmission line substations.

“The projects also will have no adverse impact on the environment but will instead complement the operations of First Gen’s hydro plants in the area,” said Carandang. “In the case of floating solar, they can even help preserve the water resource in the dam by slowing down the process of evaporation.”

First Gen said it has filed with the Department of Energy the corresponding applications for RE service contracts for the wind projects, while studies are ongoing to confirm the viability in the locations of both ground-mounted and floating solar farms and BESS projects.

The company is also set to develop a pumped-storage hydroelectric project at the Aya Dam, also located within the Pantabangan-Casecnan complex. The facility, estimated to cost P6 billion, is expected to generate between 100 to 120 MW of electricity. Once First Gen secures all regulatory approvals, it will proceed with construction that will take about 36 months. Last February, the government formally handed over the Casecnan hydro facility to First Gen’s wholly owned subsidiary Fresh River Lakes Corp. (FRLC). The handover completes the government’s sale of the Casecnan power plant, which state-led Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. bid out last year. The auction, which was part of the government’s privatization program, was topped by FRLC.

In acquiring the Casecnan power plant, First Gen has expanded the combined capacity of its low-carbon power plants to 3,668 MW, which approximately accounts for 19 percent of the country’s gross generation.

Aside from hydro, the First Gen power plants run on other renewable energy sources— geothermal, solar, and wind — and on natural gas, considered the cleanest fossil fuel.