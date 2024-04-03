Extreme heat prompts suspension of face-to-face classes in some areas

FACE-TO-FACE classes in several areas in the country were suspended on Wednesday due to the hot weather.

The Department of Education (DepEd) said the following areas opted to implement Alternative Delivery Mode (ADM):

*National Capital Region

Schools Division Office (SDO) of Pasay SDO Malabon

*Pangasinan

Dagupan City Municipality of Sta. Barbara,

Pangasinan Municipality of Mapandan, Pangasinan Municipality of San Fabian

*Pampanga

Angeles City City of San Fernando Mabalacat City Mexico Bacolor Sta. Ana Floridablanca Arayat Masantol Macabebe Sasmuan Candaba Sto. Tomas Polangui, Albay

*Negros Occidental

Silay City EB Magalona Talisay City Murcia

*Iloilo

Dumangas Calinog Nueva Valencia Sibunag San Lorenzo San Carlos City

*Region 7

Division of Talisay City Division of Lapu-Lapu City Municipality of Minglanilla Municipality of Liloan Municipality of Cordova Consolacion Municipality

*Region 8

Southern Leyte

-Abgao Elementary School(ES), Malitbog

-Macrohon Central Elementary School

(CES), Macrohon

-Aguinaldo ES, Macrohon

-Pintuyan Central School (CS)

-Buenavista ES

-Punod PS

-Nueva Estrella ES

-Son-ok ES

-Pintuyan National High School (NHS)

*Region 9

– Pagadian City Pilot School

– Buenavista Integrated School

(Zamboanga City)

*Region 12

SDO South Cotabato Municipality of Banga Municipality of Norala

(Afternoon Classes only) Municipality of Tantangan

• Municipality of Polomolok

(Afternoon Classes only) SDO General Santos SDO Sultan Kudarat SDO Sarangani Municipality of Maasim SDO Cotabato Province Carmen Central District

(Afternoon Classes only) Pres. Roxas North Kabacan District SDO Koronadal City (afternoon session: ADM) -Sto. Niño ES -Marbel 3 ES -Esimos Cataluna ES Marbel 5 CES

-Manuel Dondiego ES

-Mangga ES

-Marbel 4 ES

-Carpenter Hill ES

Department of Education Assistant Secretary and Deputy Spokesperson Francis Cesar Bringas said they continue to monitor the situation in coordination with their regional offices.

“We will update the list within the day as reports from the regions are still coming in,” Bringas said, adding that only in-person or face-to-face classes are suspended in those areas, as schools may shift to blended learning.

“They are all on alternative delivery mode. Only face to face is suspended,” he added.

Last month, Bringas reiterated the DepEd reminder that school heads have the authority to suspend classes due to extreme heat brought by the El Nino phenomenon.

“Since they are the school managers, they have that authority and we expect that they will exercise very wise discretion when it comes to suspension of classes,” Bringas had said.

He said school heads may give “intervention activities” to make up for the lost day if classes are suspended.

Schools may also switch to alternative distance mode or blended learning if the environment is not conducive to learning.