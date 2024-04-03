DOST-PHIVOLCS cancels Tsunami Alert

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has cancelled its Tsunami Warning for all coastal communities in the Provinces of Batanes Group of Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Isabela recommending the immediate evacuation in the coastal areas which was based on the intiial evaluation of themajor earthquake that occurred in Taiwan at exactly 7:58 a.m.

“Based on available data of our sea leel and monitoring stations facing the epicenter area, no significan sea level disturances have been recorded since 7:58 a.m. up until this cancellation,” Phivolcs said in its Tsunami Information No. 2 issued at 10:333 a.m. on Wednesday.

“With this, any effects due to tsunami warning have largely passed and therefore DOST-Phivolcs has now cancelled all Tsunami Warnings issued for this event,” it added.