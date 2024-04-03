DOH: More pertussis deaths as cases rise

EXPECT the number of deaths due to pertussis or whooping cough to keep rising as more cases are reported, Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said on Tuesday.

The DOH has recorded 49 deaths as of March 23, 2024.

Nonetheless, Herbosa said that amid the increase in the number of pertussis cases in the country, the situation is not that alarming yet.

At the continuation of the public hearing of the Committee on Health and Demography chaired by Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Tuesday, Herbosa reported that from January to March 23, 2024, there were 862 pertussis cases recorded.

“Most of the cases are [babies who are] six weeks to four months, that’s 58 percent of the cases reported…. They are less than one -year old,” Herbosa said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“As of now, it’s not that alarming yet. And I think we can contain it because it is treatable,” he added.

Herbosa also took the chance to encourage parents to have their children below 5 years old vaccinated.

“We have pentavalent vaccines provided for free in public health centers,” Herbosa said, reiterating pentavalent vaccines protect not only against Pertussis, but also against Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis B, and Hemophilus influenza type B.

This was echoed by Go, stressing that the vaccine is free.

Go also asked Herbosa if the hospitals are ready if pertussis cases will continue to increase.

“Yes po, handa [They are ready],” Herbosa responded.

However, Dr. Richard Mata, a pediatrician, contradicted what Herbosa said that the situation is not that alarming yet.

“It’s alarming, especially for the newborn babies,” Dr. Mata, who was one of the resource speakers, said.

Compared to the two deaths recorded in 2022, the current number of deaths at 49 is also alarming, Dr. Mata said.

He suggested that pregnant women be given the Tdap vaccine.

According to the US—CDC, Tdap vaccine shall be administered between 27 through 36 weeks of pregnancy. This lowers the risk of whooping cough in babies younger than two months old by 78 percent.

“The focus was on pentavalent vaccine, but the infants who died in Quezon City were 22 days-60 days old, they are unvaccinated. Our approach should be the old approach—give the Tdap to mothers in the third trimester. This will give protection to the newborn,” Dr. Mata said, partly in Filipino.

Teodoro said that he is okay with Dr. Mata’s suggestion but there are government bureaucracies in place before the “old approach” can be allowed.

“Tdap is not in our immunization program. We need to request [first] the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group, if it is acceptable to them. After that then [we will] request sa HTAG ( Health Technology Assessment Group) to undergo evaluation [if okay]. Only then we will be able to request procurement using government funds. The process is long. So many government bureaucracies in place that’s why we are not using an old method. We are using the method that is allowed by law—that is using pentavalent vaccine,” Herbosa explained.

PhilHealth for pertussis patients

Meanwhile, during the hearing, Emmanuel Ledesma Jr., president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, said that they have package rates for pertussis patients.

The rate ranges from P13,000-P19,000.

“Now, once the patient develops severe pneumonia, the case rate shall increase to a benefit package to as high as P90,100,” Ledesma said.