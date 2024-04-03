Del Rosario returns to LPGT eyeing title repeat in Caliraya

SAME circumstances. Same course. Pauline del Rosario is counting on the same result.

Del Rosario returns to action in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) looking to replicate her triumph last year in the Caliraya Springs Championship.

It was April last year when, on break from the Epson Tour, Del Rosario recorded a wire-to-wire victory at the challenging course in Cavinti, Laguna

Twelve months later she’s back and this time armed with solid performances in three tournaments highlighted by a top 10 finish in the LPGA’s development tour.

“I’m very excited and happy to be back home during the four-week break,” said del Rosario, who tied for 47th in Florida’s Natural Charity Classic, was joint 10th in the IOA Golf Classic and finished with a share of 26th spot in the Atlantic Beach Classic.

“Just trying to bring that confidence and momentum moving forward,” del Rosario added.

The P1 million 54-hole tournament gets underway next Tuesday, April 9.

Del Rosario knows it won’t be a cakewalk, with Sarah Ababa back in the champions’ circle and former Order of Merit winner Harmie Constantino already with a title early in the season—both earning victories on remarkable final-round fightbacks the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Ababa rose from four strokes down to top the Apo Golf Classic, while Constantino overcame a five-stroke deficit to win at Palos Verdes.

The final-round collapse at Palos Verdes behind her, first-year pro Lois Kaye Go looks to play steadier this time.

“I need to stay patient,” said Go, who led for two days before a closing 78 pushed her to fourth spot.

Eyes will also be on Mafy Singson, who placed second at Apo and 10th at Palos Verdes, and Laurea Duque, who also posted two top 10 finishes.

Also vying for honors are in the tournament supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf are Mafy Singson, Chihiro Ikeda, Florence Bisera, Marvi Monsalve, Miya Legaspi, Gretchen Villacencio, Annika Cedo, Rev Alcantara, Apple Fudolin, Kristine Fleetwood, Pamela Mariano and Velinda Castil.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





