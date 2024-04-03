Davao court orders arrest of Quiboloy

The Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Davao City has ordered the implementation of the arrest warrant against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy for child abuse and sexual abuse cases.

The order was issued on April 1, 2024 by Davao RTC Branch 12-Family Court Presiding Judge Dante Baguio.

Also ordered arrested are Quioloy’s co-accused Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes.

Baguio cited the need to observe the prosecution and the defense right for a speedy disposition of the case in ordering the implementation of its resolution issued on March 14, 2024 finding probable cause for the issuance of the warrant of arrest against Quiboloy.

The judge earlier granted the motion to defer/suspend proceedings and hold in abeyance issuance of warrant of arrest filed by Quiboloy’s lawyers pending resolution of their motion for reconsideration of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) resolution issued last March 19, 2024, indicting him for child abuse and sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking.

“Now that more than reasonable time has lapsed, the Court did not receive any resolution of the accused’s motion for reconsideration by the Department of Justice neither a copy of the same was furnished to the Court by accused’ counsels nor a manifestation was duly filed, at the very least,” the trial court said.

“Having received none as of this date, the Court declines this time to await. As what was earlier determined upon judicious examination and perused of information where it found probable cause, let the warrants of arrest already issued be implemented immediately,” it added.

The DOJ has yet to comment on this latest development in Quiboloy’s case.

The prosecution has recommended a bail of P180,000 for charges under Section 5(b) of Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and P80,000 for maltreatment under Section 10(a) of the same law.

No bail was recommended for the charge of qualified human trafficking under Section 4 (a) of Republic Act 9208, as amended.

The human trafficking case was filed before the Regional Trial Court of Pasig City.

The DOJ said there is only one complainant in the said cases—then 17-year-old former member of Quiboloy’s religious sect.