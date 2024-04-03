Davao City court issues arrest warrant vs Quiboloy, et al on sexual abuse complaints; Quiboloy’s 3 co-accused arrested, post bail

DAVAO CITY – Thee associates and aides of a beleaguered pastor here were arrested but immediately posted bail after the National Bureau of Investigation mounted the manhunt following the court issuance of a warrant of arrest on Wednesday.

The NBI arrested Cresente Canada, the barangay captain of Barangay Tamayong in his house while two others identified as Paulene Canada and Sylvia Cemañes gave themselves up to the NBI on Wednesday afternoon.

The three posted bail of P80,000 each. Two others, Jackielyn Roy and Ingrid Canada, remained at large as co-accused of Pastor Apollo Quiiboloy in the child abuse complaint in a 2011 case on a 17-year-old girl that time.

Judge Dante Baguio of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 12 issued the warrant earlier on March 14 against Quiboloy and five of his associates.

“Upon a judicious examination and perusal of the Information, the records of the preliminary investigation, including the affidavits and written statements, and other attachments to the Information, the Court finds probable cause to issue Warrant of Arrest,” the court order said.

Major Catherine dela Rey, police regional spokesman here, said police was yet to ascertain the whereabouts of the pastor saying this was the subject of a regional manhunt

The NBI here said it did not found the pastor in the three locations in his resort Samal Island, in Buhangin, where he operates a school, and in his posh prayer mountain in Barangay Tamayong. He either owned or by his religious group, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), the three places.

“Our challenge, as with the other warrant of arrests, is to find him,” she said. She said the Senate has also sought police assistance to arrest the pastor after he refused the subpoena to appear in the Senate hearing.

Quiboloy has been the subject of public hearing before the Senate committee on women children, family relations, and gender equality led by Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros on complaints about large-scale human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence, and child abuse.