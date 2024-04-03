Ceniza secures Paris berth, places fourth in Phuket

JOSEF T. RAMOS

JOHN FEBUAR CENIZA ended fourth place in the men’s +61 kgs division and claimed a Paris Olympic berth at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup on Tuesday at the Phuket Rajabhat University in Thailand.

Ceniza totaled 300 kgs on top of 132 kgs in snatch and 168 kgs in clean and jerk to surpass his best 298 kgs lift at the men’s Olympic +61 kgs ranking where he is presently at No. 6. He is expected to formalize his entry into the Olympics after the competition.

China’s Li Fabin, the No. 1 in the Olympic ranking, dominated the field with 146 kgs in snatch and 166 kgs in clean and jerk for a total of 312 kgs to win the gold, while American Miller Hampton Morris who lifted 127 kgs in snatch and 176 kgs in clean and jerk for 303 kgs total bagged the silver.

North Korea’s Pak Myong Jin finished with bronze with 131 kgs in snatch and 170 kgs in clean and jerk for 301 kgs total.