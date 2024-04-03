Ceniza: From reed-thin porter in Cebu to weightlifter in Paris

JOHN FEBUAR CENIZA has his Olympic dream all cut out at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Phuket where, despite missing the podium at fourth place, he remained the world’s No. 6 in the men’s 61 kgs class.

He’s safely tucked well within the magic number—the world’s top 10 in each weight class will go to Paris—with only the IWF official announcement of Olympic qualifiers pending until April 18.

Way to go for one who was once a reed-thin 13-year-old from Barangay Pasil in Cebu City who tested weightlifting with a solid background of portering on his back and shoulders sacks full of coconuts, bananas and firewoods from the hills to the lowlands in Cebu.

“I was one of those kids in the farm carrying sacks full of anything,” Ceniza told BusinessMirror via internet call from the Team Philippines’ official billeting at the Royal Phuket Hotel.

“Now I’m heading to Paris and hoping to take home a medal, hopefully gold,” he said. “Nobody ever thought I could become what I’m now because I was skinny compared to the other weightlifters.”

“But I trained hard and I’m determined to win,” added the 26-year-old athlete, the seventh Filipino guaranteed to compete in Paris—the others are are boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan.

From his previous best lift of 298 kgs, Ceniza added two more kilos to total 300 kgs on 132 kgs in snatch and 168 kgs in clean and jerk in the competition conducted at the Phuket Rajabhat University.

China’s Li Fabin, 31, won the gold medal—total lift of 312 kgs (146 in snatch and 166 in clean and jerk)—which was expected of the Tokyo Olympics winner and three-time world champion, Hangzhou Asian Games titlist and four-time Asian championships gold medalist.

Rising star Hampton Miller Morris of the US bagged the silver medal with 303 kgs while North Korea’s Pak Myong Jin clinched bronze with 301 kgs.

Thailand’s Teerapong Silachai tallied 299 kgs to finish behind Ceniza.

Ceniza’s fellow Cebuano trainer and coach Christopher Bureros was so proud of his ward.

“Imagine we only started with 280 kgs in Bogota [2022 world championships] where he placed No. 10,” the former national athlete Bureros said. “But look, we’ve continuously improved every competition and he already hit 300.”

Ceniza was fifth at the Riyadh world championships last year with 296 kgs and improved to 298 kgs at the Doha Grand Prix last. He skipped the Asian championships in Tashkent because of a minor hip injury.

“We believe he can surpass the number to win the gold medal in Paris although it takes a lot of sacrifices, but it’s doable,” Bureros said. “Ceniza is eager to do it.”