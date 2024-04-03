BPI sells ‘cyber insurance’ to protect daily debit card transactions

To further protect your debit card with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), you need to buy an insurance product.

A statement issued by the BPI said the lender is offering its debit cardholders a “personal cyber insurance” (PCI) “to protect the daily transactions made by their clients using their BPI debit cards.”

Bank clients can avail of the insurance for P700 annually. They can also select a coverage option that is tailored to their needs, the lender added. PCI buyers can also opt for recurring payments, facilitating “seamless” annual renewals.

According to BPI, the PCI “empowers” debit cardholders with “comprehensive protection.” The lender targets all customers of its debit business.

“Ensuring the peace of mind of our BPI debit cardholders is our utmost priority” with the introduction of the PCI, BPI Senior Vice-President Jenelyn Z. Lacerna was quoted in the statement as saying.

“This innovative offering provides enhanced security and protection for their daily transactions, underscoring our commitment to their financial well-being,” Lacerna, head of the unsecured lending and cards product and sales, added.

According to the country’s fourth-largest bank in terms of assets, the insurance covers includes an e-commerce purchase protection.

This feature, the lender said, reimburses customers for online purchases using their BPI Debit Mastercard when items are accidentally damaged or are undelivered by a fraudulent seller.

The insurance also covers “lost card protection,” for customers who reported within 12 hours unauthorized/fraudulent transactions on the card. The BPI said the insurance provides protection from third-party unauthorized transfers, which covers unauthorized fund transfers carried out by an external party using their BPI Debit Mastercard account.