Bonds buyers push for high ask rates

THE national government on Tuesday successfully borrowed P30 billion from the tender of Treasury bonds (T-bonds) despite slightly higher investors’ asking rates amid the possible delay in Fed rate cuts.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) made a full award of the reissued 7-year Treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth P30 billion with a remaining term of six years and nine months in an auction.

The average rates for the government security settled at 6.299 percent, slightly higher than the 6.237 percent posted in the previous auction for the debt paper with the same tenor on March 26. It is also higher than the comparable PHP BVAL yield at 6.24 percent as of April 1.

The investors’ asking yields ranged from a low of 6.200 percent to a high of 6.350 percent, according to the Treasury.

The Treasury’s auction saw demands for the 7-year T-bonds reach P40.247 billion, 1.3 times oversubscribed than the programmed amount versus the previous auction’s P46.5 billion demand.

This is now the sixth straight week that the Treasury made a full award of T-bonds tender and its first for the month of April.

“With its decision, the committee raised the full program of P30.0 billion, bringing the total outstanding volume for the series to P95.0 billion,” the Treasury said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the “slightly higher” 7-year T-bond average auction yield is due to the “stronger-than-expected” US ISM Manufacturing data that could further slow the hand of the US Federal Reserve.

Still, Ricafort attributed the higher average auction yields to the similar higher US Treasury yields to near 2-week highs and also near 4-month highs at 4.31 percent for the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield.

“The slightly higher 7-year T-bonds auction yield [is] also partly due to wider budget deficit data and less dovish signals from some Fed and local monetary officials recently,” added the RCBC executive.

For April, the national government plans to borrow as much as P120 billion from the tender of T-bonds, the same as the targeted amount last month. The Treasury is scheduled to hold four auctions of T-bonds with varying tenors to raise as much as P30 billion each.

The state is also targeting to raise P195 billion in April from the combined sale of T-bonds and Treasury bills (T-bills). The Treasury will tender a total of P51.050 billion worth of T-bills and P1.802 trillion worth of T-bonds this year.

Based on state budget documents, the national government aims to borrow, following a 75:25 mix in favor of domestic sources, a total of P1.853 trillion from the domestic market through the sale of T-bills and T-bonds.