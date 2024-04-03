Body formed for railway projects’ ROW problems

To fast-track the implementation of railway projects, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. created the Inter-Agency Committee for Right-of-Way (ROW) Activities for National Railway Projects.

In his Administrative Order (AO) No. 19, the chief executive said among the ROW committee’s main functions will be to streamline land acquisition for the said initiatives.

It will also craft and lead in the implementation of government policies on railway projects, including providing the project affected persons (PAP) with livelihood, income restoration, and resettlement.

The Committee will also foster coordination among concerned government agencies to streamline their budgeting, establish a grievance mechanism and create technical working groups for railway-related projects.

“The Inter-Agency Committee for ROW Activities for National Railway Projects [Committee] is hereby created to study and devise an efficient and collaborative mechanism to streamline the process of land acquisition necessary for the implementation of all railway projects,” Marcos said in AO 19 dated March 25, but only released to the media last Tuesday.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary will serve as chair of the committee and the head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), will become his co-chair.

The members of the committee are the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG); Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD); Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR; Department of Finance (DOF); Department of Budget and Management (DBM); Department of Justice (DOJ); and Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).

The Philippine National Railway (PNR) will provide technical support to the Committee as its Secretariat.

Marcos issued AO 19 after the DOTr reported last month that only 55 percent of the needed ROW for the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP), which is expected to be completed by 2029, was secured.

Under Republic Act (RA) No. 10752, or the “Right-of-Way (ROW) Act,” the government can acquire real property needed as ROW site or location for any national government infrastructure project through donation, negotiated sale, expropriation, or any other mode of acquisition.

Aside from the MMSP, there are currently several other railway projects in the priority infrastructure projects of the Marcos administration, including the North-South Commuter Railway System, Mindanao Railway Project and PNR South Long Haul.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





