Bill mandating setup of fishing ports in WPS pushed

Following the issuance of Executive Order (EO) 57, which seeks to fortify Philippine maritime security, a party-list lawmaker on Tuesday called for the immediate passage of a measure to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and improve the lives of fishermen.

AGRI Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee filed House Bill 9011, or the Fishing Shelters and Ports Act.

In the bill, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), in collaboration with the Department of National Defense (DND) and pertinent governmental entities, will establish fishing shelters and ports across nine occupied maritime features in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and the Philippine Rise.

These facilities, situated in strategic locations, such as Lawak, Kota, Likas, Pag-asa, Parola, Panata, Patag, Rizal Reef, and Ayungin Shoal, will serve as safe havens for fishermen, providing refuge from foreign militia activities or unforeseen circumstances while also offering amenities for rest, gear storage, and communication access.

“We cannot remain silent in the face of foreign aggression within our own territory. It is imperative to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of our fishermen and to support our soldiers who bravely defend and protect our territories,” said Lee.

Lee’s measure is aligned with the EO recently signed by the President, which creates the National Maritime Council (NMC) to “strengthen the country’s maritime security and maritime domain awareness.”

EO 57 was released two days after China Coast Guard ships once again bombarded with water cannon a Philippine-commissioned vessel that was on a resupply mission to Filipino troops stationed on Ayungin Shoal.

“Despite efforts to promote stability and security in our maritime domain, the Philippines continues to confront a range of serious challenges that threaten not only the country’s territorial integrity, but also the peaceful existence of Filipinos, including their fundamental right to live in peace and freedom, free from fear of violence and threat,” the President said.

Lee underscored the importance of his proposed measure in upholding national sovereignty and easing the plight of Filipino fisherfolk, saying: “The integrity of our territory, the dignity, and livelihood of every Filipino are at stake here.”

“This measure can sustainably ensure and send a loud message that the WPS and the Philippine Rise are ours,” he said.

“Our territorial waters are vulnerable, as are the lives of our fishermen—our food security soldiers. It is the government’s responsibility to support them and protect their rights from foreign interference for them to continue their traditional fishing rights and improve their livelihood,” he added.