Biden escalates criticism of Israel after aid worker deaths

President Joe Biden said Israel hadn’t done enough to protect civilians after the death of seven aid workers, in some of his sternest criticism yet of the country’s conduct in the months since it launched a military campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

“This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed,” Biden said in a statement released Tuesday night. “This is a major reason why distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza has been so difficult—because Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians.”

“Incidents like yesterday’s simply should not happen,” Biden said.

Biden has called out Israel before but the sharply worded statement was among the most critical since Israel launched its campaign in response to Hamas’s assault on October 7. It also highlighted growing US frustration with Israel’s prosecution of its war and the mounting civilian death toll.

Biden’s statement was among several issued by Western leaders who have condemned the air strike that killed seven workers from World Central Kitchen, a prominent disaster relief group founded by the chef José Andrés. His remarks came as the administration raises the pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Netanyahu Tuesday and said he was “appalled” by the aid workers’ deaths. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he expressed “anger and concern” in a telephone call with Netanyahu. “This is completely unacceptable,” Albanese told reporters. The seven dead include three British citizens, one dual-citizen American and one Australian.

Biden said he was “outraged and heartbroken by the deaths” and called for a swift investigation. “Israel has pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into why the aid workers’ vehicles were hit by airstrikes. That investigation must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public.”

Biden said he would continue to press Israel to facilitate humanitarian aid, and that he is pushing “hard for an immediate cease-fire as part of a hostage deal.”

Biden said he had spoken with Andrés to express condolences.

Netanyahu and other Israeli officials expressed regret over the deaths. “Unfortunately, in the past day there was a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip,” the prime minister said on the social media platform X. “This happens in war. We are conducting a thorough inquiry and are in contact with the governments. We will do everything to prevent a recurrence.”

Israeli military chief of staff Herzi Halevi, speaking in a video statement uploaded to X, said Israel will continue to protect aid workers.

“The strike was not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers. It was a mistake that followed a misidentification — at night, during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn’t have happened,” he said. “Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the people of Gaza.”

Australian PM expresses anger to Netanyahu in call

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he expressed “anger and concern” over the death of an Australian aid worker during a telephone call with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two leaders spoke Wednesday morning, Albanese told reporters in Canberra, following the announcement that Australian citizen Zomi Frankcom was among seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen who were killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip.

“This is someone who was volunteering overseas to provide aid through this charity. This is completely unacceptable,” Albanese said. “When I spoke with the prime minister, I emphasized the importance of full accountability and transparency.”

Albanese said there must be a thorough investigation into the killing of the aid workers, and added that Netanyahu had committed to doing so. The Israeli PM had previously said the killings were unintentional and that Israel would “do everything so that this does not happen again.”

Australia has been a longtime friend of Israel, however the huge civilian death toll from the war in Gaza has tested the limits of Canberra’s support for Netanyahu’s administration. Albanese’s center-left Labor government has previously voted in favor of a ceasefire at the United Nations.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong echoed Albanese’s comments in an interview with Sky News on Wednesday and demanded accountability from Israel.

“We are outraged by what has occurred,” she said. “I want to start by honoring the life of Zomi Frankcom, someone whose life was dedicated to the service of others, and I want to express to her family and those who loved her that Australians mourn with her.”

The war in Gaza started shortly after the militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and abducting some 250 others. Israel initiated a military campaign against the group, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, in a conflict that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, according to authorities in the Hamas-run enclave.

The UK government said Tuesday it had summoned Israel’s ambassador in the wake of the killings, with Foreign Secretary David Cameron calling the deaths “completely unacceptable.” Ben Westcott /Bloomberg