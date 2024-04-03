Ban on cross-ownership in energy sector sought

LAWMAKERS are pressing for the swift approval of an amendment to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira) to strengthen regulations within the power sector.

Emphasizing the susceptibility of the current Epira framework to exploitation, Rep. Caroline L. Tanchay, along with Rep. Rodante D. Marcoleta, both from SAGIP Party-list, have co-authored House Bill (HB) 174 or the proposed “Act Prohibiting Cross Ownership Among Distribution Utilities and Generation Companies.”

This proposed amendment aims to revise Section 45 of Republic Act (RA) 9136 (Epira), which permits cross-ownership of distribution and generation facilities within the power sector. The bill seeks to address loopholes in the current provision that enable private power firms to circumvent restrictions on cross-ownership.

“Simply put, if both the distribution utility and the generation company are controlled by one entity, they are to be considered as associated firms,” said lawmakers in HB 174.

But the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of RA 9136 expanded the definition of associated firms which allowed “private power firms to circumvent the already generous cross-ownership limitation in Epira.”

Tanchay and Marcoleta cited the example of the Manila Electric Co., which they said wields significant control over power distribution in certain areas. The lawmakers underscored situations where the ownership by Meralco of multiple power generation facilities raises apprehensions regarding “monopolistic practices.”

HB 174 underscores the necessity of eliminating cross-ownership allowances to mitigate conflicts of interest and foster fair competition within the power industry. The bill aims to ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders involved.

Tanchay and Marcoleta asserted that the passage of HB 174 is crucial in preventing monopolization and safeguarding consumer interests in the power sector.

“This bill seeks to avoid this monopoly altogether by eliminating the allowance for cross-ownership in Epira and by adjusting its IRR accordingly,” HB 174 stated. “The prohibition on any form of cross-ownership will remove the conflict of interest among distribution utilities and generation companies, allowing a level playing field for all stakeholders.”