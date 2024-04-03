$2.45-B net travel surplus a first in 16 years, per BSP

THE spending of foreigners in the country has outpaced the spending of Filipino travelers abroad last year, resulting in a net surplus in travel services for the first time in 16 years.

Preliminary Balance of Payments (BOP) data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed travel exports (spending of visitors and other travelers in the local economy) in 2023 reached US$9.12 billion, while travel imports (Filipinos’ travel spending abroad) amounted to $6.67 billion, resulting in a net travel services surplus of $2.45 billion. The last net travel surplus recorded by monetary authorities was in 2007, when it reached $1.93 billion.

The net travel surplus accounted for some 13 percent of the net services surplus of $19.12 billion last year. BOP is a record of transactions between the Philippines and the rest of the world.

The BSP data indicated that the net travel surplus was achieved last year due to the slower recovery of outbound travel among Filipinos after coming from the pandemic. As per the Bureau of Immigration (BI), there were 7 million Filipinos (including overseas Filipino workers) who departed the Philippines in 2023, some 13 percent less than the 8 million recorded in 2019. So at $6.67 billion, last year’s travel imports were still 45 percent less than the pre-pandemic spending of Filipino travelers abroad, which reached an historic-high of $12.04 billion in 2019.

On the upside, last year’s travel exports at $9.12 billion was only 6.75 percent less than the historic-high of $9.78 billion recorded in 2019. Travel exports are different from visitor receipts as the latter refers to the spending only of foreign tourists in the country. Per the BI, 12.6 million foreigners arrived in the Philippines last year.

In a news statement, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said, “We welcome the latest numbers from the BSP report, which sets an optimistic tone not just for the Department of Tourism, but to all our tourism stakeholders, and tourism leaders and shakers, even those who came before me, who have all worked tirelessly and shown nothing but resilience in the past difficult years.”

She added, “As we continue to work towards achieving our targets for 2024 and the years to come, we endeavor to cement tourism’s position as a major economic pillar for the country. We count on the continued support of our partners in the public and the private sectors in delivering our strategies under the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023 to 2028. As far as fulfilling the DOT’s mandate on tourism promotions, [we aim] to diversify the country’s tourism product portfolio to cater to more market segments and to highlight offerings, going beyond the already established tourism offerings and places and increasing accessibility to these destinations.”

The Philippines received 5.45 million foreign tourists in 2023, exceeding the DOT’s 4.8-million baseline target for the year. Under its NTDP 2023-2028, the DOT projects 7.7 million in foreign tourists and inbound receipts of P505 billion, under the baseline scenario.

Travel agencies and tour operators are seeing a strong rebound in outbound travel this year with many Filipinos choosing to vacation abroad as it costs them less than traveling to domestic destinations. According to a leading Philippine tour operator organizer, in some Asean countries, a Filipino tourist pays for a complete package of some P20,000 inclusive of air tickets, hotel for three days/two nights, and meals.

Many Philippine carriers, in fact, had to increase their flights to Vietnam, Hong Kong, Japan, or used larger-capacity planes in response to a higher demand from passengers during the recent Lenten break. The Holy Week usually marks the beginning of the summer vacation in the Philippines, a peak season for travel among Filipinos and the airlines. (See, “Major carriers add more flights as Holy Week travelers surge 12.3%,” in the BusinessMirror, April 2, 2024.)

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





