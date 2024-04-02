WB warns vs risk of waning productivity, investments

THE World Bank said the private sector has lagged in terms of investments that are needed to raise total factor productivity and economic growth in East Asia and the Pacific economies, including the Philippines.

World Bank East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Aaditya Mattoo said this can be observed among the region’s leading firms whose productivity growth has lagged behind global companies.

Mattoo said during an online briefing last Monday that the gap was wide when it comes to digital-intensive sectors. As a result, regional growth has largely been driven by capital accumulation rather than higher productivity.

“While growth in per capita incomes in the East Asia and Pacific region has surpassed most other developing economies in recent decades, it has been driven by investment rather than productivity growth,” Mattoo said. “Bold policy action to unleash competition, improve infrastructure and reform education could revitalize the region’s economy.”

In a presentation, Mattoo said the danger is that both productivity and investment are now declining in the region. Regional cooperation efforts can help address this challenge, he added.

According to Mattoo, firms confront four key constraints to greater investment—trade regulation; skills; transportation; and telecommunications. He explained these constraints could be addressed through encouraging greater competition, stronger skills and investing in adequate infrastructure.

According to Mattoo, the key is to remove barriers to competition. However, the latter doesn’t only mean addressing tariff barriers but also non-tariff barriers for both goods and services, he added.

Improving skills means addressing educational needs in primary to secondary levels as well as supporting these with the appropriate digital infrastructure.

“There is underinvestment in regulatory cooperation and infrastructure coordination, you know, regulatory cooperation, for example, on professional qualifications on data privacy laws on cybersecurity, could create an integrated regional market with companies could exploit economies of scale,” Mattoo said.

This kind of regional regulatory cooperation can also benefit East Asia and the Pacific economies in the green energy transition. Mattoo said creating regional green grids can be good for the power needs to boost investments and achieve a smart transition.

“As somebody said, without a green grid, a smart grid, you will not get without smart transmission. There is no green transition. And that if it were to happen regionally could be a big, big benefit. So I’d say the region must focus more on the regulatory cooperation and infrastructure coordination,” Mattoo said.

These recommendations were part of the Special Focus section of the East Asia and Pacific April 2024 Economic Update published on Monday.

The report also stated that since new technologies typically gain traction first among leading firms and cascade later to other businesses, this trend raises concern across the business spectrum.

Opening goods and services to greater competition and enhancing human capital—through investments in teachers and in tertiary education—can help increase productivity.