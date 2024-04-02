‘Vaccine hesitancy led to pertussis outbreak’

The pertussis outbreak and the resurgence of polio and measles cases in the Philippines are consequences of the “widespread” vaccine hesitancy fueled by misinformation, according to House Deputy Majority Leader Janette Garin.

Garin, a former Department of Health (DOH) secretary, claimed that vaccine hesitancy was “a legacy” of former DOH chiefs Francisco Duque III and Paulyn Jean B. Rosell-Ubial.

“Why is it that only in the Philippines do we have a pertussis outbreak? And why did polio make a comeback? Why, in previous years, did we witness numerous deaths from measles? This is all due to vaccine hesitancy,” she told reporters during a regular press briefing in Quezon City.

She blamed Duque and Garin for their supposed failure to combat the spread of misinformation regarding the safety and efficacy of vaccines during their tenure at the DOH.

Garin said the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos should not be blamed for the pertussis outbreak because “it is not his fault.”

“Because now, if you look, there’s no stock in the DOH; communities are in need of vaccines, but our health workers are hesitant to act; even our experts are hesitant, so where do we go?”

“Then the current administration will be held responsible for the failures of previous DOH leaders. I think that is also unfair. So, going back, pertussis kills and vaccination saves lives,” she added.

According to the DOH, from January to March 16 this year, there have been 568 reported cases of pertussis in the Philippines, resulting in 40 deaths.

“It’s disheartening because pertussis is supposed to be a preventable disease. Back when there was no vaccine against Bordetella pertussis, many children died from whooping cough, especially those aged one month to around six years,” the lawmaker said.

She said vaccine hesitancy arose due to the previous administration’s “mismanagement,” which led to a significant decline in vaccination rates.

“From a 98-percent vaccine coverage, it dropped to around 30 percent to 32 percent. This decline also affected polio, measles, mumps, and rubella coverage. Thus, pertussis became associated with these declines,” she added.

She said that Dengvaxia issues, during her term as secretary of health, have led to a significant drop in vaccine confidence, leading to measles and polio outbreaks in the Philippines.

Dengvaxia was distributed to around 800,000 public school students during the DOH’s anti-dengue immunization program in April 2016.