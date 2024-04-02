Turn your coins into high-interest savings, investments, and more with Maya

Tired of juggling loose coins or unsure of what to do with your idle coins at home? Say goodbye to clutter and hello to a world of savings, investments, and digital funds with Maya, the #1 Digital Bank in the Philippines, along with its partnership with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Thanks to the BSP’s Coin Deposit Machine (CoDM), your spare change can now become valuable assets! Here’s what you can do with your newly converted digital funds with Maya:

1. Grow Your Money: Grow Your Money with Maya! Experience impressive interest rates of up to 14% p.a. on Maya savings by simply using Maya for your transactions. Start your Time Deposit Plus account with a minimum target amount of PHP 5,000 and enjoy up to 6% p.a. interest. Additionally, you can open up to 5 Personal Goals accounts, each with balances of up to PHP 1,000,000, earning 4% interest p.a.

2. Invest: Dive into the world of financial growth by exploring opportunities in Crypto starting from as low as P1. You can also opt to begin investing for as low as P50 with Maya Funds and Stocks to build your wealth portfolio.

3. Simplify Your Transactions: Make your daily transactions a breeze by using your Maya for purchases, buying load, or settling bills with ease.

Don’t let your loose change go to waste – turn it into opportunities! It’s simple:

1. Head to the nearest BSP Coin Deposit Machine, conveniently located in top malls like SM Megamall and Robinsons Place Manila.

2. Place all your coins into the coin slot and press ‘A’ to count them.

3. Once counted, select Maya as your fund destination.

4. Open the Maya app and tap ‘Cash in.’ Enter the total amount of coins shown on the CoDM screen to receive the cash-in code.

5. Enter the provided cash-in code from the CoDM machine to transfer the amount to your Maya account.

And voila – your coins are now digital funds! And the best part? It’s completely FREE!

With Maya, every coin counts towards your financial goals, whether you’re saving for the future, investing in your dreams, or treating yourself to something special. Unlock the endless possibilities with Maya and BSP’s Coin Deposit Machine today! For more information, visit BSP Coin Deposit Machine Project, maya.ph and mayabank.ph. Follow Maya at @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and @mayaofficialph on Twitter for the latest updates.