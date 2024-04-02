SECB to scale up ‘green financing’ tack

SECURITY Bank Corp. (PSE: SECB) aims to scale up its green financing business through an agreement with the World Bank Group’s private sector arm, the International Finance Corp. (IFC).

In a statement, the lender said their partnership with IFC will also help strengthen its institutional framework to support the attainment of its sustainability goals.

Through the partnership, the IFC will also help the bank establish a baseline for climate finance, enhance sustainable finance business development capabilities, and improve its climate risk management system.

“As our understanding of sustainability deepens, we recognize the pivotal role our bank plays in shaping the direction of the economy for growth and development,” SECB Executive Vice-President John Cary L. Ong was quoted in the statement as saying. “We aspire to lead in this space by transforming the financial sector, supporting sustainable growth across various sectors, and propelling the Philippines toward a more sustainable and climate-resilient path.”

According to the lender, the project is part of IFC’s “30 by 30 Zero” initiative in the Philippines, which aims to help financial institutions to scale-up “climate-friendly” projects.

IFC Country Manager for the Philippines Jean-Marc Arbogast said SECB “has set some ambitious goals as it accelerates its sustainability journey, and we’re excited to be coming onboard as advisors at this critical juncture.” Arbogast added that the IFC is committed to helping SECB “see through its green transformation …from defining their climate strategy to helping identify green financing opportunities.”

The bank’s investment banking arm, SB Capital Investment Corp., helped finance ACEN Corp.’s P10 billion Asean Green Fixed Rate Bonds, which won the Renewable Energy Financing Programme-Philippines award at the ESG Business Awards.

In fiscal year 2023, the IFC committed a record $43.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises.