PSALM will tap joint venture deals for asset privatization

The Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) will enter into joint ventures (JV) with private firms to further “optimize” the value of its remaining assets.

The state-run corporation said its board authorized the adoption of JV agreements (JVAs) as an additional mode of privatization or disposal for real estate assets.

PSALM President Dennis Edward Dela Serna said the JV guidelines are for its privatization plan for certain real estate assets, such as the 5-hectare Diliman property.

PSALM engaged in 2019 the consulting services of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to do the feasibility study for the privatization and development plan of the Diliman property. There has been no update since then.

In its newly-issued 2024 Guidelines and Procedures for entering JVAs, PSALM said the JV should maximize the value of its assets thereby earning optimal proceeds for the government while providing reasonable returns for the private sector partner (PSP).

“Entering into a JV shall be pursued if financially advantageous for the government than if the project will be pursued through other modes of delivery. Ultimately, an objective assessment, such as feasibility/due diligence studies conducted by a third party, of what best serves the public interest should guide the decision of PSALM,” the guidelines read.

The JVA, which will be conducted via a competitive selection process, will have a fixed period of 25 years, renewable for not more than 25 years. The ownership of the JV project may be transferred to another party after the expiration of the JVA.

The guidelines further indicated that the formation of the JV between PSALM and the PSP should not prevent the PSPs from entering into other JVAs or from profitably entering into other business ventures.

PSALM is the agency mandated by the Electric Power Industry Reform Act to handle the financial obligations of the National Power Corp. through the privatization of government-owned assets, collection of the proceeds and its effective implementation of its liability management program.

Its corporate life will expire in June 2026. PSALM Chairman Ralph Recto said earlier there is need to extend PSALM’s corporate life so it could continue with the sale of the remaining power assets and other properties, manage Napocor’s liabilities and collect all receivables.

PSALM’s financial obligations were reduced to P294.27 billion as of January 2024.