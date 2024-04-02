PHL firms’ confidence reels from competition, shortages

CONFIDENCE of Philippine manufacturing firms is waning due to increased competition, according to S&P’s Purchasing Managers Index.

Philippine Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) score was at 50.9 in March, lower than the 51 recorded in February. Local manufacturers were also plagued by material shortages.

According to Maryam Baluch, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, the health of the Filipino manufacturing sector revealed some “underlying concerns” as the first quarter came to a close.

“Sentiment among manufacturers weakened and was the least optimistic in nearly four years. Firms were concerned that increased market competition would limit growth prospects,” Baluch said.

However, she added that hopes of demand conditions domestically and globally strengthening continued to “buoy confidence levels.”

Meanwhile, the economist explained that the “fresh fall” in production levels contributed to the “somewhat mixed picture,” with companies pointing to material shortages.

“The downturn came despite firms in general recording sustained demand for goods,” the economist said.

However, she noted that if firms are able to “successfully” secure materials and build their stocks, the downturn in output could be “fleeting.”

Baluch explained that the employment picture also improved and firms raised their buying activity further in a bid to account for material shortages.

S&P Global Market Intelligence noted that production “lapsed back” into contraction for the first time since July 2022 amid material shortages.

“Companies raised their employment and buying activity at stronger rates and renewed their efforts to replenish inventories,” it said.

That said, the degree of confidence in the outlook for output over the coming year dropped to a near four-year low, S&P Global Market Intelligence said.

In terms of prices, it said the rate of input cost inflation “softened to the weakest” since October 2020.

“Additionally, charges levied for Filipino manufactured goods fell for the first time in nearly four years,” S&P Global Market Intelligence said.

Looking at the year ahead, however, it noted that manufacturers across the Philippines maintained an “optimistic” outlook for output.

“That said, for the third straight month, confidence levels across the sector slipped. In fact, sentiment was the weakest since April 2020, with firms concerned about growing market competition impacting performance,” it noted.