‘PHL could hit single-digit poverty 2 years ahead of schedule’

BETTER labor market conditions and slower inflation in the country could turn the administration’s single-digit poverty incidence aspirations into a reality two years ahead of schedule.

This was according to the latest Macro Poverty Outlook (MPO) for the Philippines, released by the World Bank on Monday. It estimated that poverty incidence in the country could decrease to 9.3 percent in 2026 from 12.2 percent this year and 17.8 percent in 2021.

The World Bank said this was based on the poverty line for lower-middle income countries which is pegged at $3.65 per day using 2017 Purchasing Power Parity (PPP).

“The continuous improvement in the labor market and the easing of inflation will likely boost growth in household incomes. Poverty is expected to continue to decline but extreme climatic events continue to pose risks,” the World Bank said.

The risks to the outlook include “wage pressures from tightness in labor market conditions.”

The Senate of the Philippines and the House of Representatives are currently debating increasing wages by P100 and P350, respectively.

However, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) does not support the move as it has the potential to be inflationary. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/02/24/wage-hikes-may-only-fan-inflation/). The Neda also said the delay in the proposed legislation bodes well for March inflation. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/22/wage-bills-delay-may-temper-march-inflation/).

Meanwhile, private economists and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the country still does not have a “tight labor market” like the United States.

De La Salle University economist Maria Ella Oplas describes a tight labor market as an economic condition where “there are more job openings available compared to people looking for work.” (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/08/phl-not-a-tight-labor-market-experts-psa/).

The World Bank report noted that inflation could also increase due to geopolitical tensions, further trade restrictions, and any weakness in agriculture output.

“Persistently high inflation would dampen economic activity by keeping the policy rate higher for longer, erode purchasing power, and threaten to deepen poverty and worsen economic vulnerability,” the MPO said.

“The possibility of higher-than-expected global inflation, still tight global financing conditions, a further slowdown in growth of China, and escalating geopolitical tensions could cause a sharper-than-expected growth slowdown which would further dampen external demand,” the report also stated.

Meanwhile, the Washington-based lender said that in the medium term, the country’s growth outlook is expected to average 5.9 percent between 2024 and 2026 on the back of strong domestic demand.

“The medium-term outlook will be driven by robust private consumption activity, supported by declining inflation, a healthy labor market, and steady remittance inflows,” the MPO stated.

“Medium-term growth will be supported by improving investment activity as public investment remains supportive of growth despite fiscal consolidation,” it added.

The World Bank also expects monetary policy to normalize in the medium term, which will increase private investment flows in the country.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has raised policy rates by 450 basis points since 2022. In its last meeting in February, the Monetary Policy Board maintained the country’s key policy rate at 6.5 percent. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/16/prudent-amid-inflation-risk-bsp-keeps-rates-again/).

Meanwhile, foreign demand for Philippine exports will strengthen, led by services, while goods exports are expected to rebound gradually along with global growth performance.

The World Bank also said the fiscal deficit is expected to narrow to 3.8 percent of GDP by 2026 on the back of fiscal consolidation led by reduced public spending.

“The passage of several priority tax laws by 2025 is expected to strengthen revenues through the introduction of several new tax policy and administration reforms,” the MPO added.

Last year, Neda said the national government must lift some 14 million Filipinos out of poverty to attain its goal of slashing the country’s poverty incidence rate to a single digit.

In a briefing, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said by 2028, there would be around 130 million Filipinos. A single-digit poverty incidence rate of 9 percent means there should only be around 11 million poor Filipinos by the end of the President’s term.

Based on the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), there are 25.24 million poor Filipinos in the first semester of 2023. This was lower than the 26.14 million in the first semester of 2021. (https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/22/number-of-poor-filipinos-declined-in-1h-of-2023-neda/)

Balisacan is also optimistic that the second-semester poverty data will reflect a reduction in the number of poor Filipinos. The second semester and full-year 2023 poverty data will be released next year.

Historically, Balisacan said the first-semester poverty data is higher than the second-semester poverty numbers. This is also part of what drives his optimism for the second-semester results of the poverty data. (See https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/23/phl-on-track-to-achieve-single-digit-poverty-rate-by-2028-neda-chief/).

Image credits: Roy Domingo





