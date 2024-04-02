Persisting higher US rates to hurt region twice–WB

HIGHER interest rates in the United States may persist and create a “double whammy” for East Asia and the Pacific nations including the Philippines, according to the World Bank.

In a virtual briefing on Monday, World Bank East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Aaditya Mattoo said this double whammy will come in the form of “financial tightening and growth tightening.”

Mattoo explained that financial tightening could happen given that higher interest rates in the US are forcing central banks in the region to maintain high interest rates. With high interest rates, this could dampen economic growth in the region.

“In the United States, you might well see interest rates even higher for longer and that would certainly affect growth throughout the region as we have estimated and that will also hurt recovery so there will be this double whammy of financial tightening and growth tightening,” Mattoo said.

Given this, the World Bank’s East Asia and Pacific April 2024 Economic Update published on Monday project that the Philippines’s economic growth will remain below 6 percent until next year.

The World Bank said the country’s economic growth will perform below potential at 5.8 percent in 2024 and 5.9 percent in 2025.

The growth outlook for 2024 was maintained from the bank’s October 2023 report while the 2025 projection is a new forecast by the World Bank.

“What has sustained growth in the Philippines like much of the region has been consumption and the recovery in services. And in the Philippines I should also say the good news has been the fact that the government has implemented significant reforms like the Public Services Act, which should begin to pay off in terms of greater foreign investment. [Investment] flows have been less strong than we would have expected,” Mattoo said.

Mattoo also noted that the Asian banks, including those in the Philippines, are well-capitalized. This will ease any pressure caused by financial tightening caused by higher interest rates.

“There are a couple of countries where there is a serious risk, both because of lending and also there is a link between banks and sovereigns, which creates precariousness, but the short answer is for the most part at this stage, we are not concerned about serious risk for the financial sector,” Mattoo said.

Nonetheless, Mattoo said, just like other countries in the East Asia and the Pacific region, the Philippines may be “outperforming” advanced countries but “underachieving relative to its own potential.”

Efforts to address this, Mattoo said, includes the need to achieve “greater macro predictability, more micro competition, and in terms of capacity, digital, and education.”

These are crucial, especially in light of risks such as climate shocks which make the Philippines one of the most vulnerable around the world.

Mattoo said the Philippines, a leader in early warning systems, still needs to invest more in infrastructure as well as efforts to boost the resilience of the agriculture sector.

Both public and private economists have already warned that the El Niño phenomenon will make food more expensive. The dry spell especially makes rice prices a concern since apart from being a water-loving crop, it is also the country’s food staple.



Geopolitical shocks

Meanwhile, apart from climate change, Mattoo said geopolitical shocks could also arise and affect not only prices but economic growth owing to spillovers to economies affected by these tensions.

Mattoo noted that the Philippines already got a glimpse of the impact of conflicts such as those between Ukraine and Russia which led to spikes in oil, animal feeds, and wheat.

The World Bank said regional growth is projected to ease to 4.5 percent in 2024 from 5.1 percent last year. Growth in developing East Asia and Pacific excluding China is projected to pick up to 4.6 percent this year, up from 4.4 percent in 2023.

Growth in China is projected to moderate to 4.5 percent from 5.2 percent in 2023, as high debt, a weak property sector, and trade frictions weigh on the economy.

Among Pacific Island countries, growth is forecast to slow to 3.6 percent in 2024 from 5.6 percent last year as the post-pandemic rebound dissipates. The slowdown partly reflects normalization of growth in Fiji to 3.5 percent in 2024 from 8 percent last year.

The outlook is subject to downside risks, which include a greater-than-expected slowdown in the global economy, higher-for-longer interest rates in major economies, increased uncertainty around the world about economic policies, and an intensification of geopolitical tensions.