PAL profits nearly doubled on tourism boom in 2023

Legacy carrier Philippine Airlines Inc. (PAL) said its profits nearly doubled last year due to increased operational activity and a resurgence in passenger traffic, both domestically and internationally.

PAL said Monday its income in 2023 jumped to $379 million (P21.21 billion) from the previous year’s $197million (P11 billion). The said income was the highest in PAL’s history, excluding any one-off restructuring benefits, the company said.

The flag carrier operated 105,294 flights in 2023, a 36-percent growth from the 77,533 flights mounted in 2022, or an increase of more than 27,000 flights, it said.

The increase in flight activity enabled PAL to carry 14.7 million passengers last year, a 58 percent increase from 9.3 million passengers in 2022.

“I express my profound thanks for the support and loyalty of our valued passengers and assure them of our unstinting focus on taking care of them when they fly with us. I laud the strategic approach of the PAL management team in navigating industry challenges,” PAL Holdings Inc. President and COO Lucio C. Tan III said.

“PAL’s corporate transformation continues—we are taking in new aircraft, retrofitting cabins of current aircraft, upgrading airport lounges and introducing more product innovations to address our strategic, financial and operational needs across all areas of our operations. Our focus is set firmly on taking care of our customers. We will work collaboratively with government authorities and our service partners to build up our network and take the nation’s flag carrier to new heights in the coming years,” PAL President and COO Stanley K. Ng said.

The airline said it recorded a 37 percent increase in passenger revenues to $2.9 billion (P160 billion) from $2.1 billion (P114 billion) in 2022.

Total net revenues, including cargo and ancillary revenues, grew by 27 percent to $3.2 billion from $2.6 billion.

Total operating expenses rose by 21 percent to $2.7 billion from the previous year’s $2.3 billion mainly due to the 36-percent increase in the number of flights operated.

Fuel remains the largest cost of PAL, representing 31 percent of revenues. Fuel cost increased by 8 percent year-on-year to $1 billion due to the increase in flight activity offset by the decrease in jet fuel prices in 2023 versus 2022.

PAL said it plans to capitalize on the increased resources to strengthen its global and local network, upgrade its aircraft fleet and introduce new and improved products and services in the coming years.