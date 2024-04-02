Open apology for unvalidated document

A Philippine national newspaper has expressed its apologies for sharing unvalidated information that erroneously linked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to a drug enforcement document.

It deeply regrets the posted art card on Facebook and recognizes the harm and confusion of the irresponsible social media material.

It understands the importance of upholding the truth and integrity, especially when it comes to matters concerning public figures.

In taking full responsibility, the national daily’s online team learns from this experience and will be more diligent and discerning in the future when it comes to sharing information by verifying sources and ensuring the accuracy of the information before dissemination.