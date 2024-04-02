‘Only 1% of PHL organizations ready vs modern cyber threats’

ONLY 1 percent of organizations in the Philippines possess the necessary level of preparedness to effectively counter modern cyber threats, according to Cisco’s 2024 Cybersecurity Readiness Index.

In Cisco’s assessment, only a few organizations in the Philippines were tagged to have a “Mature” level of readiness in cases of cyberattacks and risks, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures as Filipino organizations grapple with increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Security and Collaboration at Cisco, said companies today continue to be targeted with a variety of techniques that range from phishing and ransomware to supply chain and social engineering attacks.

While organizations are building defenses against these attacks, they still struggle to defend against them, slowed down by their own overly complex security postures that are dominated by multiple point solutions.

And yet, despite this reality, 78 percent of organizations still feel moderately confident to very confident in their ability to defend against a cyberattack with their current infrastructure.

“We cannot underestimate the threat posed by our own overconfidence,” said Patel. “Today’s organizations need to prioritize investments in integrated platforms and lean into AI in order to operate at machine scale and finally tip the scales in the favor of defenders.”

Despite the confidence expressed by many, the majority of Filipino companies find themselves at the nascent stages of readiness, with 64 percent classified as either Beginner or Formative in their cybersecurity preparedness.

The report underscored the severity of the cybersecurity landscape in the Philippines. For instance, a significant 67 percent of respondents anticipate a cybersecurity incident disrupting their business in the next 12 to 24 months, indicating a pervasive sense of vulnerability among organizations.

Moreover, the reliance on multiple cybersecurity point solutions has proven ineffective, with 76 percent of respondents acknowledging that this approach hampers their team’s ability to detect, respond, and recover from incidents.

Alarmingly, 85 percent of companies report employees accessing company platforms from unmanaged devices, adding complexity and heightening security risks. Additionally, 38 percent of these employees spend a significant portion of their time logged onto company networks from unmanaged devices.

The shortage of cybersecurity talent remains a critical issue, with 91 percent of companies identifying it as a major challenge. Over a third of organizations report having more than 10 unfilled cybersecurity roles, further exacerbating vulnerabilities.

Despite these challenges, there is a growing recognition of the need to bolster cybersecurity defenses. Over half of companies plan to significantly upgrade their IT infrastructure in the next 12 to 24 months, with a notable focus on deploying new solutions and investing in AI-driven technologies.

“The threat landscape today is more complicated than ever and organizations globally including those in the Philippines continue to lag in their cyber resilience. Companies need to adopt a platform approach that will provide a simple, secure, single pane of glass view into their entire architecture to strengthen their security posture and best take advantage of the opportunities that come with emerging technologies,” Cisco Philippines Managing Director Zaza Soriano-Nicart said.