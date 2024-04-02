NG raises ₱2B more from auction of T-bills

THE national government started its first auction for the second quarter of the year by successfully raising P17 billion from the tender of Treasury bills (T-bills), P2-billion higher than what it calculated in its domestic gross borrowing program.

The Bureau of Treasury (BTr) fully awarded and exceeded its P15 billion programmed auction last Monday of three-tenor T-bills after over-the-counter offerings for tax-exempt government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) in the past two weeks.

The auction committee raised P5 billion each from the 91-day tenor and 182-day T-bills, and generated P7 billion from the 364-day government securities, according to the Treasury.

The auction was 3.2-times oversubscribed, attracting P47.8 billion in total tenders, which prompted the committee to “double the accepted volume of non-competitive bids for the 364-day T-bills,” the Treasury said. “With its decision, the Committee raised P17.0 billion compared to the P15.0 billion initial program.”

The average auction yields are all lower than the previous auction and prevailing secondary rates.

The average rate for the 91-day T-bills settled at 5.704 percent, versus the previous tender’s 5.710 percent, with a range of 5.655 percent to 5.750 percent. The 182-day T-bills saw its yield averaging 5.865 percent compared to last auction’s 5.880 percent. The government security rates were between 5.845 percent and 5.885 percent.

Investors’ average rate for the 364-day T-bills, meanwhile, was at 5.965 percent, compared to the previous auction’s 5.965 percent, with a yield range of 5.945 percent to 5.985 percent.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said T-bills average auction yield corrected slightly lower for the fourth straight week similar to the slightly week-on-week declines in some comparable short-term PHP BVAL yields.

This, Ricafort noted, “after some dovish signals from the (US Federal Reserve) Fed and local monetary authorities over the past two weeks on the possibility of around two local policy rate cuts instead of four [cuts].”

The T-bills average auction yields are usually lower than the comparable PHP BVAL yield, Ricafort said. As of March 27, 2024, PHP BVAL yields for 3 months is at 5.73 percent, the 6-month at 5.92 percent, and the 1-year is at 6.07 percent.

“The latest inflation due on Friday, April 5, 2024, is still expected to be within the BSP target range of 2 to 4 percent and would still support possible local policy rate cuts later this year, especially if the Fed starts cutting rates and would still support local market sentiment,” added the RCBC executive.

Yields on Treasuries climbed across tenors in Asia following Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s remarks that there is no rush to lower interest rates, according to a Bloomberg News report.

This April, the Treasury aims to raise as much as P75 billion from the sale of T-bills. It is also targeting to raise P195 billion this month from the combined sale of T-bills and Treasury bonds (T-bonds).

Based on state budget documents, the national government aims to borrow, following a 75:25 mix in favor of domestic sources, a total of P1.853 trillion from the domestic market through the sale of government debt papers.