NG posts P76.7-B budget deficit in Jan-Feb

THE national government posted a P76.7-billion budget deficit in the first two months of the year as expenditures outpaced total revenues, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

Latest data from the Treasury released on Monday said the deficit was 26.56 percent higher than the P60.6 billion posted by the state in the same period last year.

The state’s budget deficit rose by 54.81 percent year-on-year to P164.7 billion in February 2024 from P106.6 billion, according to Treasury’s data.

“The wider budget gap stemmed from the 22.14 percent year-over-year [YoY] increase in expenditures, matched with moderate revenue growth of 5.73 percent,” the Treasury explained.

The state’s total revenues for the January to February period increased by 15.32 percent to P645.8 billion from P560 billion in the previous year, while its expenditures also increased to P722.5 billion from P620.7 billion on an annual basis.

Broken down, 92.36 percent of the national government’s revenue collections for the period were raised through taxes at P92.36 percent or P595.5 billion, while the remaining 7.64 percent or P49.4 billion came from non-tax sources.

For the January to February period, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) collected a total of P446.4 billion, posting a double-digit YoY growth of 22.58 percent from P364.2 billion, based on Treasury’s data.

Cumulative collections by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) grew by 7.84 percent year-on-year to P144 billion from P133.5 billion.

Non-tax revenues by the Treasury for the two-month period went down by 3.80 percent to P23.3 billion from the P24.2 billion recorded last year due to lower interest income on the state’s deposits and Treasury’s investments.

Meanwhile, collection from other offices (other non-tax including privatization proceeds and fees and charges) for the two-month period also declined YoY by 21.33 percent to P26.1 billion from P33.2 billion.

On the other hand, government expenditures for January to February 2024 also expanded by 16.42 percent to P722.5 billion from P620.7 billion.

Primary expenditures for the same period climbed to P600.5 billion or 11.29 percent from P539.6 billion.

Interest payments rose by half or 50.53 percent for the two-month period to P122 billion from P81.1 billion last year due to reissuances of domestic securities with coupon payments falling within the period.

For February alone, the national government recorded a P116.9- billion primary deficit, reflecting an increase of more than half at 61.70 percent or P44.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the January to February 2024 primary balance remained at a surplus of P45.3 billion, more than twice or 121.57 percent higher than the P20.5 billion recorded in the same period last year.



RCBC expert: Higher revenue ahead

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said that for the coming months, a further pickup in business and other economic activities would still lead to higher government tax revenue collections amid intensified tax collection efforts, as well as other priority tax or fiscal reform measures.

Going forward, Ricafort said intensified tax collections on existing tax laws, as a priority, and continued tax reform measures in terms of new taxes and higher tax rates, if deemed necessary, would lead to further improvements in fiscal performance in terms of narrower budget deficits, reduced borrowings, and slower increment in the outstanding national government debt.

“These tax and other fiscal reform measures could lead to narrower/better budget deficits, lower/better budget deficit-to-GDP ratio to below the international threshold of 60 percent, and, in turn, more sustainable fiscal/debt management over the long-term and for the coming generations,” Ricafort added.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said the national government could fall short of a budget surplus by the end of the year.

“For me, for as long as we hit our targets, our revenue targets, and our expenditure targets, I don’t expect a surplus by the end of the year,” Recto said.

Image credits: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com





