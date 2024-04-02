`

Today’s front page, Monday, April 1, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 31 at 8.32.42 pm

Monark in action at Philconstruct Pampanga

philcon1 2023
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

Be part of the biggest construction expo in the country,

Catch industry leader Monark Equipment Corporation in action at Philconstruct Pampanga on April 4-6, 2024 at SMX Convention Center in Clark.

Drop by Monark’s booth E13 and check out its latest product offerings and services.

Philconstruct 2024 brings together top notch exhibitors who will showcase construction equipment, building materials, interior and exterior design products among others.

Philconstruct is the most anticipated trade show series in the Philippines’ construction industry.  Additionally, Monark will also be present in the expo’s other legs in Cebu, Davao, and Manila. Philconstruct Pampanga is from 9am – 5pm. 

For more information, https://www.facebook.com/MonarkEquipmentCorporationOFFICIAL/

  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

Monark Helpline: 09175980394

https://monark-cat.com/

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

Know more