Marcos: New PNP chief needs help in fighting emerging security threats

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to rally behind its new chief, Rommel Francisco D. Marbil, in combating “emerging threats” to national security.

During the turnover and retirement ceremony of former PNP chief Gen. Benjamin C. Acorda, Jr. last Monday in Camp Crame, the chief executive vowed to back Marbil’s initiatives for improving the capacity of PNP in fighting the new security concerns.

“Police General Marbil, you have my full confidence and my full support as you begin to champion a police [force] that is pro-God, pro-country, pro-people, and pro-environment,” Marcos said in his speech during the event.

“Let us work closely with you in addressing emerging threats such as cybercrime, terrorism, and transnational crimes,” he added.

The President urged Marbil to continue the campaign started by Acorda to enhance the standards of PNP, which “yielded tangible results,” citing the result of an OCTA Research survey, which showed PNP as the third highest performing and most trusted among 25 government agencies in the second quarter of 2023.

“The best parting token that we can offer him [Acorda] is the pledge to exceed what he has done during his watch and to continue the good work that he has begun,” Marcos said.

‘Continuing legacy’

Marbil has committed to build on the reforms of his predecessors in modernizing the PNP to meet the evolving needs of Philippine society.

Under his leadership, Marbil said the PNP will focus on enhancing the quality of leadership, knowledge and professionalism of its ranks of, expand its capability in fighting local and transnational crimes, and strive to increase community satisfaction on its services.

“I am therefore committed to ensuring that each and every member of the Philippine National Police, including future recruits, will be supporting in developing and improving and refining their skills that are needed in our line of work and for their career and progression as law enforcers,” Marbil said.

“We need officers, who recognize that it is simply not enough to act decisively, to act relentlessly and fast in the war against crime, but that there must also be accountability and transparency on our end. And more importantly, we will nurture officers to whom the human approach to law enforcement is a given,” he added.

Marcos urged the over 230,000 officers and personnel of PNP to support the leadership of Marbil in facing the country’s new challenges.

“With Police General Marbil as our 30th PNP Chief, I enjoin everyone to face the coming days with even greater fervor, determination, and optimism to achieve our goals and aspirations for the nation,” he said.

“Let us remain vigilant in the face of challenges and opportunities, as we strive to build a Bagong Pilipinas [New Philippines]where everyone can thrive and live in peace,” he added.

It took some time for Marcos to finally announce Marbil as the successor of Acorda last Monday.

Acorda, 56, was supposed to end his term last December 2023, but it was extended by the President until March 31 this year.

Prior to his new designation, Marbil served as head of the PNP Directorate for Comptrollership and a former director of PNP Regional Office 8 (Eastern Visayas).

He was a member of the Philippine Military Academy class of 1991.