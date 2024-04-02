Major carriers add more flights as Holy Week travelers surge 12.3%

BORACAY Island, Cebu, Siargao, Hong Kong, Japan, and Taipei were the most popular destinations last Holy Week for most of the country’s major carriers. In some cases, they’ve had to increase flight frequencies due to the strong passenger demand.

This developed as some 1.04 million passengers traveled through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) during the eight-day commemoration of Semana Santa, which ended on Easter Sunday.

Data provided by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) showed last week’s passenger volume was 12.3 percent more than the 926,755 who traveled in a similar Holy Week period in 2023, and just 8 percent less than the volume registered during Holy Week 2019.

Of the total number of passengers passing through Naia from March 24 (Palm Sunday) to 31 (Easter Sunday), there was an almost equal number who traveled to domesticdestinations at 521,154 (departures and arrivals) and international destinations at 519,553 (departures and arrivals).

Tour operators said more Filipinos were traveling abroad during Holy Week because it was less expensive for them. (See, “More Pinoys traveling abroad for the Lenten break,” in the BusinessMirror, March 27, 2024.)

Using larger-capacity planes

Pioneering flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) spokesperson Ma. Cielo Villaluna told the BusinessMirror, “To address the demand for flights, we increased frequencies to popular leisure destinations such as Caticlan [Boracay], Siargao, and Coron from our hubs in Manila and Cebu.” The carrier had to add two roundtrip flights between Manila and Cebu, by four between Manila and Caticlan, and by two between Cebu and Siargao last Holy Week.

Also, she said, “We added capacity on popular regional city-trip destinations such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Taipei by upgrading from narrow to wide-body aircraft.”

In the case of the country’s largest carrier, Cebu Pacific spokesperson Carmina Romero shared that the airline’s average load factor “hit 81 percent last week,” an indication that Holy Week is definitely a peak travel period in the country.

“For domestic travel, leisure routes such as Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao were the most popular destinations. For international travel, we have Da Nang, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Taipei and Osaka as our top destinations,” she said. The carrier also had to increase the weekly flight frequencies to a number of local and international destinations due to the high demand.

Stronger VisMin routes

“For international, we increased frequencies to popular tourist destinations such as Hong Kong, Seoul [Incheon], Tokyo [Narita], and Shanghai. We added two to four more weekly flights for these routes compared to the previous weeks,” Romero added. The carrier also had to increase weekly flight frequencies its Visayas-Mindanao routes. “From Cebu alone, we added three to eight more weekly flights to Iloilo, Butuan, Davao, Dumaguete, Tacloban, Bacolod and Pagadian. From Davao, we added four more weekly flights to Zamboanga,” she said.

CEB’s flights from Manila to Cebu likewise experienced an increase, “with flights occurring 110x weekly to 114x—the highest number we recorded during the Holy Week.”

For his part, Steve Dailisan, Head of Communications and Public Affairs of Air Asia Philippines, disclosed that the carrier “recorded a total of 139,000 seats sold,” for the Holy Week. Their “top booked routes” based on average passenger load factor were Caticlan (Boracay), Cebu, Iloilo, Tagbilaran, and Tacloban. For international destinations, the low-cost carrier’s most popular destinations were Tokyo, Bangkok, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Osaka.

He clarified though the carrier doesn’t “increase frequencies for a specific week. It’s usually either Summer or Winter season.”