LRMC names new leaders

Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC), the private operator of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT 1), announced significant changes in its leadership on Monday.

LRMC said it has appointed Enrico R. Benipayo as its new General Manager, replacing Juan F. Alfonso, who will join Metro Pacific Light Rail Corp. (MPLRC).

MPLRC is a stakeholder in LRMC. It is owned by Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) and Sumitomo Corp.

Benipayo, formerly LRMC’s COO, brings with him over 35 years of extensive experience in the rail transport sector, specializing in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), as well as Maintenance and O&M Consultancy.

In light of this transition, Jose Ma. K. Lim, chairman of LRMC’s Executive Committee and Director of MPIC, will temporarily assume the role of LRMC president and CEO.

LRMC expressed gratitude towards Alfonso, who has served LRMC over the past six years. Under Alfonso’s stewardship, LRMC made significant strides in rehabilitating the existing LRT 1 system and is making substantial progress on the LRT 1 Cavite Extension Project—Phase 1, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The company said 97 percent of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 has been completed. It is bullish about meeting its target of opening in the fourth quarter.

The LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1, spanning 6.2km upon completion, will connect Baclaran Station in Pasay City to Dr. Santos Station in Paranaque City. LRMC expects the extension to significantly reduce travel time, benefiting up to 600,000 passengers daily.