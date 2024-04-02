Intellectual Property Office offers perks for ‘green tech’

THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said it will launch next month a green program which will involve waiver of fees for eligible patent, utility models and industrial design applications to encourage inventors and creators to promote green technology.

In his speech during a briefing for the National Intellectual Property Month (NIPM) last Monday, IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba said the IPOPHL will “elevate” its efforts to promote green technologies by launching the “Green Technology Incentive” program.

According to Barba, the program will “mainly” involve a waiver of fees and prioritized examination for eligible patent, utility models and industrial design applications.

The IPOPHL chief said they are in the process of finalizing the guidelines and workflow, which will include waiving the basic application fees for patents.

Ann N. Edillon, IPOPHL’s Director of Bureau of Patents, explained they usually give a waiver for just the filing fees and the first publication. They see this can help startups.

“That’s still a significant help to start-ups and business owners. You can imagine they have a lot of programs or they have a lot of innovative creations or inventions. It’s still very helpful. They can funnel that to, perhaps, fees afterwards,” Edillon said.

She added the fees that could be waived per application could range from as low as P4,000 (about $71.15 at current exchange rates) to as much as P5,000 (nearly $89).

According to Barba, they hope that the GTI program could encourage local inventors to develop green and sustainable technologies in climate change adaptation, alternative energy production, transportation, agriculture, forestry, emission mitigation, energy conversion, solid waste management and water and wastewater management.

The IPOPHL revealed that the theme for the celebration of the National Intellectual Property Month (NIPM) this year will center on realizing the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2030 Agenda.

The 2024 NIPM theme follows the global theme set by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for World IP Day on April 26, read a statement the IPOPHL issued last Monday. The goal is to highlight IP as a key incentive to innovation and creativity to help realize the SDG 2030 Agenda, it added.

Barba said that developing countries like the Philippines and least-developed ones “bear the brunt of the sluggish pace in realizing the SDGs.”

Citing a 2023 report by the United Nations, the IPOPHL chief said that 30 percent of 140 measurable targets recorded zero progress while 15 percent that booked developments remain “far from the desired results.”

With this, he urged the intellectual property (IP) community to “step up to the challenge,” prodding IP rights holders and creators to turn to the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, which he said recognizes the key role that the IP system and innovation play in the country’s goals towards “inclusiveness, climate-resilience, green energy, modernized agriculture and an overall better standard of living.”

“As the PDP said, we need ‘a more vigorous intellectual property culture’ to advance innovations in various aspects, whether in improving health care services, developing competitive industries, creating knowledge hubs across regions, protecting our culture and adding value to our creative and innovative assets,” Barba said.