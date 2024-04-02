‘ICA a breakthrough for Alabat project’

The power to be generated from the 100-megawatt (MW) Alabat Wind Power Corp. (AWPC) would soon be transmitted to the grid following the signing of an Interconnection Agreement (ICA) with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

The ICA, according to Alternergy Holdings Corp. (Alternergy), will pave the way for the evacuation of the renewable energy capacity from AWPC through NGCP’s 69 kV Hondagua transmission line in Lopez, Quezon.

“The ICA signing is a huge breakthrough for the Alabat Wind Power Project. We are grateful to NGCP for boosting the project’s ability to meet its commitment to the Department of Energy [DOE] under the Green Energy Auction 2 (GEA 2) Program,” said Alternergy President Gerry P. Magbanua.

“NGCP has provided the Alabat Wind Power Project with an interconnection scheme that is most efficient and responsive to ensure viability and timely completion.”

Anthony Almeda, NGCP president and CEO, said that as the transmission network provider and system operator, the grid operator strives to assist power project developers to bring the needed energy infrastructures that will bring forth socioeconomic benefits to the country and help accelerate the achievement of the energy transition goal of the government.

“NGCP understands the challenges faced by renewable energy developers. We are pleased to work with Alternergy and AWPC to ensure that the renewable power capacity from the Alabat Wind Power Project will be delivered within its committed timeline.”

The Alabat Wind Power Project is all set to commence development phase following the award by the DOE of the Certificate of Confirmation of Commerciality and the completion and signing of the commercial contracts, particularly the wind turbine supply agreement and the balance of plant engineering, procurement and construction contract.

The Notice to Proceed to construction will be issued soon.

Under the GEA 2, Alternergy is committed to deliver the Alabat Wind Power Project by end-2025.

Alternergy aims to develop up to 474MW of additional wind, solar, and run of river hydro projects.