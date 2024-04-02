DTI is new tenant of Filinvest Land

Filinvest Cyberparks Inc. (FCI), the office business arm of Filinvest Land Inc., has signed a lease agreement with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

FCI is leasing its entire Filinvest Buendia building to DTI.

This move is part of DTI’s plan to consolidate its various operating units, aiming to improve efficiency and convenience for both the department and its stakeholders. The handover of the building is scheduled for next month.

The lease involves some 10,668.40 square meters of office space.

“Filinvest Land is committed to providing top-tier facilities and services that empower organizations to thrive. Through this partnership, we aim to support DTI in its mission to deliver exceptional public service and to contribute to the advancement of our nation’s economic landscape. We are grateful for their trust and confidence in our company,” FLI President and CEO Tristan Las Marias said.

Filinvest Buendia offers 14 floors of office space. It is located along Gil Puyat Avenue.

The building features practical amenities like a unitized curtain wall glass system and sensor-type toilet fixtures for sustainability.

It has five passenger elevators, a variable refrigerant flow air conditioning system for energy efficiency and emergency power supply.

Enhanced security measures, including turnstiles and a visitor management system, ensure a safe environment. It also incorporates an al fresco space on Jupiter Street providing an outdoor ambiance amid the urban landscape.

“Filinvest Buendia provides an optimal environment for our operations, enabling us to enhance our services and better serve the Filipino people,” DTI Assistant Secretary Agaton Uvero said.

DTI’s functional groups, including the Office of the Secretary, Competitiveness and Innovation Group, Consumer Protection Group and the Communications Office, are the ones set to move to Filinvest Buendia.

“This relocation offers heightened accessibility to DTI’s services, benefiting both businesses and consumers,” FLI said.

Image credits: www.filinvestland.com





