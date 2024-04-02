Driven by IT-BPM, tourism, exports up 4.8% to $103.6B

PHILIPPINE exports of both goods and services amounted to $103.6 billion in 2023, up 4.8 percent from the $98.83 billion in 2022, driven by the IT-BPM and Tourism sectors, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Based on the data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the country’s goods exports in 2023 amounted to $55.32 billion while services exports reached $48.29 billion.

Emerging as a powerhouse, the Philippine services exports experienced a “significant” expansion of 17.4 percent as it reached $48.29 billion, from the $41.12 billion recorded in 2022, according to DTI.

“Travel services contributed nearly 70 percent of the incremental services export receipts in 2023, followed by other business services,” the Trade department said, adding that travel services more than doubled its level from last year, reaching $9.1 billion in 2023, from $4.2 billion in 2022.

In relation to this, DTI said the Philippines welcomed more than 5 million international visitors, 91.8 percent of whom were foreigners, while the rest were overseas-based Filipinos.

Apart from Travel services, DTI said the growth was driven by sectors including telecommunications, computer and information services, and transport services.

According to the data released by the BSP, telecommunications, computer and information services grew by 6.4 percent, reaching $7.1 billion in 2023 while transport services posted a 13.1 percent increase as it amounted to $3.04 billion in the said period.

The Trade department emphasized that services exports continue to be a “significant” contributor to economic growth as it increased its share of gross domestic product (GDP) from 12 percent in 2022 to 13 percent in 2023.

For his part, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual explained that the DTI has been working closely with the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) and its partner associations including the Animation Council of the Philippines (ACPI), the Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP), and the Healthcare Information Management Association of the Philippines (HIMAP), “to deliver interventions responsive to the needs of industry players.”

DTI noted more initiatives conducted in 2023 which led to the growth in services exports such as participating in several European trade fairs supported by the ARISE Plus Philippines Project, to enhance the global presence of the Philippine game development and animation sectors.

The participating companies also benefited from “tailored coaching” initiatives from both local and international experts, said DTI.

Further, the Philippines “strengthened” its position in the global healthcare information management sector through “sustained” engagement in the Americas, including an outbound business matching mission and participation in the HIMSS Global Health Conference.

Moving forward, DTI said it aims to expand the services industry’s reach by capturing new markets and strengthening existing ones, as outlined in the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) 2023-2028.

In contrast, DTI said goods exports faced challenges in 2023. Data from the BSP showed that the country’s goods exports declined by 4.1 percent, reaching $55.32 billion, from the $57.71 billion recorded in 2022.

Electronics exports, the largest commodity exports in the Philippines, also declined by 3.4 percent or by $955 million compared to 2022, according to BSP data cited by DTI.

“This decline highlights the importance of diversifying export portfolios and enhancing competitiveness in key sectors,” DTI said.

Other factors that contributed to the decline in merchandise exports were coconut products, other agro-based items, other mineral products, and petroleum products. Conversely, DTI noted, fruits and vegetables experienced an increase in demand.

Meanwhile, the DTI highlighted that overall contribution of exports to economic growth was “dampened by weak external demand in the goods sector,” adding that the country’s total exports accounted for 27 percent of the country’s GDP in 2023.

The recorded exports receipt of $103.6 billion in 2023 failed to hit the target set in the country’s export development plan which is at $126.8 billion.

However, DTI-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) Director Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte had explained earlier that Philippine exports won’t likely hit the target set under the Plan as the goals failed to take into account the flaring of geopolitical tensions.

She elaborated that it would be “most likely difficult” to hit the exports target under the PEDP because these were crafted in a situation where there were still no geopolitical tensions, inflation was stable and before China posted a less favorable economic recovery.

The DTI has yet to reply to reporters if it, along with relevant private stakeholders, would recalibrate the targets set in the country’s export development plan, considering the dynamic trading environment.

For his part, Pascual said, “We recognize the ongoing challenges in both the domestic and global trading environments and hope to address the binding constraints to Philippine export competitiveness as we continue to implement the PEDP for 2023 to 2028. Each exporter counts, and with cooperation, we can open the door to a future in which Philippine exports have increased their mindshare in the global market, underpinned by global competitiveness and innovation.”